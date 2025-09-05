Angel Reese suspension row: When will Sky star return after Fever game miss?

The WNBA has suspended the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese after she reached the technical foul limit for the season. The 23-year-old will miss the highly anticipated game against Catlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Friday. Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky collects herself after being fouled during the first half against the Connecticut Sun(Getty Images via AFP)

Reese picked up her eighth technical foul of the season during Wednesday’s win over the Connecticut Sun. The call came in the second quarter after she struck Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards in the back of the head while battling for a rebound.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh said he intended to appeal, but the league upheld the ruling.

Friday’s matchup against Indiana will miss both headliners, Reese, sidelined due to suspension, and Caitlin Clark, who has been out six weeks with a groin injury and is still not cleared for contact.

The highly anticipated rivalry between the two stars has largely fizzled this season. Out of five scheduled meetings, they’ve only shared the court once — the season opener on May 17. Clark missed subsequent matchups with injuries, while Reese also sat out games earlier in the year.

Reese has made headlines off the court as well. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old All-Star voiced frustration with Chicago’s struggles, saying she didn’t want 2026 to mirror 2025 and warning that if the Sky didn’t add “great players,” she might consider “moving in a different direction.”

"I'm not settling for the same s*** we did this year," Reese added.

"We have to get good players. We have to get great players... I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason."

Following backlash, Reese apologized to teammates and coaches, admitting she should have chosen her words more carefully when expressing disappointment about the Sky’s second consecutive playoff miss.