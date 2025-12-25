Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist debunks myth around red meat, shares health benefits and ideal portion

Red meat is one of the most popular food groups among non-vegetarians across the globe. However, it also happens to be among the most vilified in India when the conversation shifts to health benefits. It is perfectly healthy to consume red meat one to two times every week, notes Dr Vatsya.(Pexel)

Also Read | Florida gastroenterologist shares 5 cheat codes to stimulate bowel movement: Apples, pears, berries, and more

It is commonplace to hear that a person has permanently given up on eating red meat in favour of chicken to take better care of their health. But the fear is not backed by science, claimed Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with more than 10 years of experience.

Taking to Instagram on 24 December, Dr Vatsya stated that the notion of red meat triggering heart attacks “is one of the biggest myths” in the country.

Benefits of eating red meat

Red meat is a nutrient-dense food source that provides high-quality protein, explained Dr Vatsya.

It is also loaded with heme iron, zinc, and vitamin B12, which especially helps to protect menstruating women and athletes from anaemia, low energy and muscle loss.

“Of all the sources of iron that are obtained from plants, heme iron gets absorbed by our body the easiest. This is why it is extremely helpful to tackle iron deficiency,” he shared.

How should we consume red meat?

While it is not beneficial to avoid red meat altogether, we should be mindful about the way we consume it.

Eating excessive quantities of red meat daily, especially in processed forms such as sausages, bacon, and salami, increases the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus, warned Dr Vatsya.

He advised choosing lean and unprocessed cuts of red meat and limiting intake to palm-sized portions one or two times a week. For a well-rounded meal, the meat should be paired with fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.