Tandoori Roast: Nutritious Roast Chicken With Saffron Quinoa Stuffing A Royal Feast For Christmas 2025

Christmas roasts have always been about bringing everyone together around a single, impressive dish. The idea of a whole roast bird comes from European winter feasts, where slow roasting marked celebration and abundance. Over time, this tradition found new expressions across cultures, including India’s own roasting styles shaped by spice, yoghurt, and controlled heat. Roast Chicken With Saffron Quinoa Stuffing Recipe(Freepik)

Tandoori cooking traces its roots to North India, where meats were traditionally marinated in spiced yoghurt and cooked over intense heat in clay ovens. This method became widely popular in the mid-20th century and is known for locking in flavour while allowing excess fat to drip away. Applying tandoori flavours to a Christmas roast chicken keeps the familiar festive format while introducing Indian warmth to the table.

Quinoa stuffing adds a modern layer to this dish. Although quinoa originated in South America thousands of years ago, it has become popular worldwide for its complete plant protein and light texture. Combined with saffron, one of the world’s oldest and most valued spices, this stuffing reflects royal influences once seen in Mughal kitchens, where grains, nuts, and aromatics were used for celebratory meals.

According to studies, this roast balances protein from chicken with fibre and minerals from quinoa. Yoghurt-based marinades help tenderise the meat without heavy fats, and baking or roasting keeps the preparation structured and efficient.

For Christmas, this tandoori roast offers something familiar yet different. It keeps the joy of carving a festive roast while adding Indian character, making the meal feel thoughtful, celebratory, and suited for modern holiday tables.

Christmas Special Healthy Tandoori Roast Chicken With Saffron Quinoa Stuffing Recipe

Whole roast chicken has been a Christmas tradition since European winter feasts, while tandoori flavours come from North India’s yogurt-based roasting methods. This recipe brings both together. The tandoori marinade keeps the chicken tender, and saffron quinoa stuffing adds structure, protein, and festive depth suitable for a Christmas dinner table.

Ingredients (Serves 4–6)

For the Chicken & Marinade

Whole chicken – 1.2 to 1.4 kg

Thick curd (hung yogurt) – 1 cup

Ginger-garlic paste – 2 tbsp

Lemon juice – 2 tbsp

Kashmiri chilli powder – 1½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Salt – 1½ tsp (or to taste)

Mustard oil or olive oil – 2 tbsp

For the Saffron Quinoa Stuffing

Quinoa – ¾ cup

Water – 1½ cups

Saffron strands – 10–12

Warm milk – 2 tbsp

Onion (finely chopped) – ½ cup

Mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, peas) – 1 cup

Cashews (chopped) – 2 tbsp

Raisins – 1 tbsp

Olive oil or ghee – 1 tbsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Instructions

Prepare the Marinade

Mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, spices, salt, and oil. Make deep cuts on the chicken. Rub marinade evenly inside and outside. Cover and marinate for at least 6 hours (overnight preferred).

Cook the Quinoa Stuffing

Rinse quinoa well. Cook quinoa with water until fluffy; keep aside. Soak saffron in warm milk. Heat oil/ghee in a pan. Sauté onion until soft. Add vegetables, salt, and pepper; cook 3–4 minutes. Add cooked quinoa, cashews, raisins, and saffron milk. Mix gently and cool completely.

Assemble and Roast

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Stuff cooled quinoa mixture into the chicken cavity. Tie legs with kitchen string. Place chicken on a rack over a baking tray. Roast for 60–70 minutes, basting once halfway. Check doneness: juices should run clear, internal temperature ~75°C. Rest chicken 15 minutes before carving.

FAQs

Can tandoori roast chicken be prepared ahead for Christmas dinner?

Yes, marinate the chicken overnight and roast fresh on Christmas day.

2. Is quinoa stuffing a good alternative to bread-based stuffing?

Yes, quinoa offers more protein and fibre while keeping the stuffing light.

3. How can the chicken be kept juicy while roasting?

Use a yogurt-based marinade and rest the chicken before carving to retain moisture.