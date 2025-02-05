‘Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi?’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Arvind Kejriwal's AAP

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, where voting in assembly elections is underway. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal

"While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics?" Gandhi said in a post on X.

He further appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing that every vote cast for Congress will protect rights of people and strengthen Constitution.

ALSO READ: ‘WagonR mein aaye, khambe pe chadh gaye…’: Rahul Gandhi mocks Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in Delhi

"My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Every vote you give to Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress," Rahul Gandhi added.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal is just another version of Modi: Rahul in Delhi rally

Delhi election voter turnout

Voting is underway for the Delhi assembly elections. According to the Election Commission, the national capital recorded a voter turnout of 8.10 per cent till 9 am.

North East district recorded the highest voter turnout of 10.7 per cent till 9 am. Mustafabad was leading among constituencies with 12.43 per cent polling, the data showed.

The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, were among the early voters

Around 1.56 crore voters at 13,766 stations are deciding the fate of 699 candidates in a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP and Congress.

While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, the BJP and Congress are looking for a resurgence.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj, among others. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(With PTI inputs)