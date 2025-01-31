Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are two sides of the same coin, calling them “anti-reservation” and “anti-Dalit”. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading “hatred and violence”, and claimed that the AAP has “ignored” those affected. Kejriwal is just another version of Modi: Rahul in Delhi rally

The AAP hit back, claiming that the Congress and the BJP have an “understanding” for the polls. The BJP did not comment on the allegations.

Speaking during a rally for state Congress chief Devender Yadav — the party candidate from Badli — Gandhi said that the coming polls will be a “battle of ideologies”.

“On one side there is the BJP and RSS and on the other, there is the Congress. They spread hatred, violence and fear… Wherever they spread hatred, we will open a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’,” Gandhi — the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha — said.

Gandhi alleged that Kejriwal is a “sophisticated version” of Prime Minister Modi.

“Both Kejriwal and Modi ji talk nonsense. Both constantly lie. Both are anti-reservation and anti-Dalit. Neither wants participation from the masses. Both of them want to keep power in their own hands,” he said.

Noting that Jahangirpuri — a locality in the Badli constituency — was the site of a communal riot in 2022, Gandhi claimed that the BJP “spreads violence and hatred”, and accused the AAP of ignoring the plight of those affected by the violence.

The Congress leader also claimed that Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead in 1948 because he wanted to unify the different religions and communities in India.

“Mahatma Gandhi was shot on this very day… Why was he killed? Because he was against hatred, he was fighting for brotherhood, he was trying to unite Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, he was protecting Dalits. That’s why he was shot three times in the chest,” Gandhi said.

Responding to Gandhi, the AAP said in a statement, “Under a false case, PM Modi got Arvind Kejriwal arrested. But Rahul Gandhi must tell why a single member of his family has not been arrested in National Herald case.”

‘Cong let down the marginalised’

Earlier in the day, Gandhi acknowledged past shortcomings by his party, stating that in the 1990s, the Congress did not fully safeguard the interests of marginalised communities.

Speaking at the Vanchit Samaj: Dasha aur Disha event — a gathering of Dalit influencers — the Congress leader stated that merely providing backward communities political representation is not enough.

“There is a difference between giving participation and control… We gave you participation, but the control of the education system was never given to you… You talk about political representation and [BSP founder] Kanshi Ram fought for political representation. But they [the BJP] have made political representation irrelevant… The institutions, be it education, corporate India, judiciary… we have to give the share of power.” Gandhi said.