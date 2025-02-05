Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal booked in Haryana over Yamuna remarks ahead of polls

Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Polling officials with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other devices ahead of the Delhi assembly elections

Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Voting for the Delhi assembly elections will commence today at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm across 19 centres in the national capital, as the AAP, Congress and BJP engage in an intense triangular contest. There are 13,766 polling stations in all 70 assembly constituencies which will decide the fates of 699 candidates. Around 1.56 crore citizens are eligible to vote in the city, including 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 individuals from the third gender....Read More

More than 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across Delhi to ensure a fair and smooth voting process.

Key updates

- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been booked in connection with his remarks alleging that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water.

- Arvind Kejriwal will be facing off against BJP's Parvesh Varma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in a high-octane battle. The Kalkaji constituency also features a competition between heavyweights Delhi CM Atishi, Congress' Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bhidhuri.

- The Election Commission of India has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check crowd levels in real-time. Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

- The ECI has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7 am to 6.30 pm on February 5

The counting of the votes will take place on February 8.