'If you move to cinema...': MP mocks Arvind Kejriwal after exit poll predicts BJP win

Reacting to the Delhi election exit poll results, BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's "lies, deceit and corruption" had lost. He also took a swipe at the former Delhi chief minister, saying he would even defeat actors if he joined cinema. Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote at a polling booth during the Delhi assembly elections. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

"Kejriwal ji has already lost the election, and it’s not just his loss, but the loss of his lies, deceit, and corruption. Kejriwal ji, your place in politics is over. If you move to cinema, you might be able to beat good actors with your innocent style of acting. Kejriwal has cheated the poor people of Delhi," he said.

Exit polls predict BJP win

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains.

Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Among the exit polls that predicted a BJP victory, the People's Pulse showed the NDA was likely to get 51 to 60 seats, while the AAP may get 10-19 seats. The Congress, it claimed, will not be able to open its account.

According to the People's Insight exit poll, the NDA is likely to get 40 to 44 seats, the AAP 25 to 29 seats, and the Congress 0-1 seat.

The P-Marq exit poll predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and its allies, 21-31 seats for AAP and 0-1 for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll said the BJP and allies would get 39-45, the AAP 22-31 seats and the Congress 0-2.

Similarly, the Poll Diary predicted 42-50 seats of the BJP and allies, while giving the AAP 18-25 seats, 0-2 for the Congress and 0-1 for others.

The Chanakya Strategies exit poll said the BJP and allies are likely to get 39-44 seats, the AAP is likely to get 25-28, while Congress may get 2-3.

Two surveys predicted AAP's victory - Wee Preside, which gave 46-52 seats for AAP, 18-23 for BJP and 0-1 for Congress, and Mind Brink Media predicted 44-49 seats for AAP, 21-25 for BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

Matrize exit poll predicted a close contest, giving the BJP led NDA 35-40 seats, while the AAP was said to get 32 to 37 seats. The survey gave Congress 0-1 seats.

The DV Research exit polls predicted 26-34 seats for the AAP, and 36-44 for the BJP and allies, giving zero seats to the Congress.

In the 70 member Delhi assembly, 36 is the majority mark. The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none.

The Delhi assembly polls were held on Wednesday, and results would be declared on February 8.

With inputs from PTI, ANI