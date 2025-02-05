The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to return for a third consecutive time while BJP is also hoping to return.

Delhi exit poll 2025 LIVE: Exit poll projections for Delhi assembly election will be released today by pollsters, after the conclusion of the voting, which is underway across all 70 constituencies in the city from 7 am. According to Election Commission of India (EC) rules, publication or publicising of exit polls is banned between 7.00 am and 6.30 pm today, the duration when votes are being cast for the Delhi assembly and two bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu....Read More

Delhi exit poll 2025 | Key points

-Voting for Delhi assembly election 2025 is underway across all 70 seats, while the counting of votes will take place on Saturday, February 8.

-Pollsters will start rolling out exit poll projections for Delhi assembly poll 2025 from 6:30 pm today, after the conclusion of the voting process.

-With the total number of assembly seats in Delhi being 70, the majority mark a party or an alliance needs to be able to form the government is 36.

-The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main contenders of Delhi poll 2025, with the AAP eyeing to hit a hattrick this time.

-According to a notification issued by the EC issued on January 22, in lines with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

-Besides Delhi assembly poll, by elections to Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) from Tamil Nadu are going for elections.