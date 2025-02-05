Delhi exit poll 2025 LIVE: Projections from 6:30 pm today; Voting underway
Delhi exit poll 2025 LIVE: Exit poll projections for Delhi assembly election will be released today by pollsters, after the conclusion of the voting, which is underway across all 70 constituencies in the city from 7 am. According to Election Commission of India (EC) rules, publication or publicising of exit polls is banned between 7.00 am and 6.30 pm today, the duration when votes are being cast for the Delhi assembly and two bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu....Read More
Delhi exit poll 2025 | Key points
-Voting for Delhi assembly election 2025 is underway across all 70 seats, while the counting of votes will take place on Saturday, February 8.
-Pollsters will start rolling out exit poll projections for Delhi assembly poll 2025 from 6:30 pm today, after the conclusion of the voting process.
-With the total number of assembly seats in Delhi being 70, the majority mark a party or an alliance needs to be able to form the government is 36.
-The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main contenders of Delhi poll 2025, with the AAP eyeing to hit a hattrick this time.
-According to a notification issued by the EC issued on January 22, in lines with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.
-Besides Delhi assembly poll, by elections to Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) from Tamil Nadu are going for elections.
Delhi exit poll 2025 LIVE: Delhi Police rejects AAP leader Manish Sisodia's claim
Delhi Police on Wednesday refuted AAP leader Manish Sisodia's allegation that the BJP was openly taking voters to a building in Jangpura constituency and distributing money to them.
"The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control and the confusion has been cleared," the Delhi Police said in a statement.
Aam Aadmi Party on its official handle on X had alleged that money is being distributed to voters adjacent to the BJP booth in the Jangpura assembly.
Delhi election exit poll 2025 LIVE: AAP alleges its polling agent held ‘captive’ at booths
Amid voting for Delhi assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday raised alleged irregularities at polling booth in the New Delhi constituency, from where former chief minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha alleged that relievers, who are designated as polling agents, were reportedly not being allowed entry inside several booths.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal responded to Raghav Chadha's allegations and wrote on X that it is “human rights violation” to keep a booth agent "captive". Read full report
Delhi election exit poll 2025 results LIVE: 2020 Delhi election result
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 seats to claim an absolute majority in the elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won eight seats in 2020 poll.
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: When and where to watch Delhi exit polls
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal vs BJP's Parvesh Verma
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing off against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in a high-octane battle from the New Delhi seat.
Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, against Congress's Alka Lamba, and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: Polling underway for these assembly bypolls
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: How accurate were projections in 2015, 2020?
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 67 of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi assembly election. The Congress couldn't even open its account. The BJP won just 3 seats.
Most exit polls predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. However, no poll agency predicted that AAP would win over 60 seats. Read full report
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: EC bars exit poll publication till 6:30 pm
According to a notification issued by the EC issued on January 22, in lines with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: Voting briefly halted at Seelampur booth
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: Voting was briefly halted at a polling booth set up in Aryan Public School in Seelampur over allegations of fake voting.
"A woman voter who had come to vote was told that her vote had already been cast. At that moment, the voting was temporarily halted," news agency ANI quoted Seelampur Block Level Officer Sabina Sadiq as saying.
According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was made by one 26-year-old Mohini, a resident of Usmanpur, alleging that her vote had already been cast by someone else.
"The enquiry revealed that confusion arose due to a voter having a similar name, Munni Devi, aged 60 years having the same address. The 60-year-old woman was an earlier tenant at the same address. After verification, the Presiding Officer allowed both women to cast vote," police said.
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: What is the majority mark in Delhi
Delhi exit poll 2025 live: Delhi voting percentage at 3 pm
Delhi has recorded a voter turnout of 46.55 per cent till 3 pm, according to Election Commission (EC) data. Of the 11 districts, North East Delhi has recorded the highest voting percentage so far - 52.73 per cent, while the lowest has been recorded in New Delhi constituency, 43.10 per cent.
