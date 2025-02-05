Delhi election: What are exit polls and how do they work?

Delhi election news: The exit poll results for the Delhi assembly election will be released today evening. Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly election at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi on February 5.(ANI)

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The results will be announced on February 8.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in the capital, which is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Follow Delhi election live updates here.

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

As soon as voting for the Delhi assembly elections ends at 6 pm today, several media houses and private agencies will publish their voter survey.

The Election Commission has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00am to 6.30pm.

What are exit polls?



An election exit poll is a survey based on interviews taken of voters when they leave (or exit) the polling booths after casting their votes, with the estimates of pollsters sometimes turning out to be correct and sometimes not.

While election exit polls are not always accurate, they provide an idea of where voters may swing and what one can expect from the election.

The reliability of exit polls depends on a couple of factors, primarily: type of sampling methods, margins of error and voter honesty and openness to participate as well. Exit polls can often help us identify the voters' behaviour.

Where to watch exit polls?



Typically, exit polls are broadcast live on YouTube and news channels. While some polls are published in collaboration with news outlets, others are made available on their own.

Exit poll results of key pollsters will also be available on hindustantimes.com.