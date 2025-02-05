Delhi election: AAP, BJP exchange accusations over money distribution and fake voting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged sharp accusations on Wednesday, with AAP claiming BJP was distributing money near polling booths while Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged AAP was enabling fake voting in the national capital Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a press conference in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that “BJP goons” were distributing money near the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Follow Delhi election live updates here.

“BJP goons were distributing money at booth no. 27 N block near the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a highly sensitive area. When I reached there, they ran away,” Sanjay Singh posted on X with a video. “Elections are being held in Delhi and this is a joke,” he added.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party also alleged that the BJP was distributing money to voters in a building in Jangpura.

“In Jangpura, BJP is openly taking voters to a building and distributing money,” AAP said, adding, “[A]ll this is being done under the supervision of Delhi Police and Election Commission if you have even a little self-respect left, then take action against these murderers of the Constitution.”

The Delhi Police, however, said that allegations of distribution of money from the building could not be substantiated.

“The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control and the confusion has been cleared,” the Delhi Police said, according to ANI.

AAP facilitating fake voting: BJP



Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of facilitating fake voting in the national capital.

“There is a wave of change in Delhi. People are voting against the corrupt government. Now, this 'AAP-da' - the 'farzi' govt has come to the extent where it is facilitating fake voting,” Virendra Sachdeva told ANI.

"The information that we have is that people were caught casting fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar constituency... I appeal to the people of Delhi to remain vigilant of their (AAP) tactics and vote in large numbers to fulfil the resolve of PM Modi to have a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi..." he added.

Voting is underway in all 70 of Delhi's assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on February 8.