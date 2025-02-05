Delhi election: Exit polls unanimous in predicting Congress rout

The Congress, once a force to reckon with in Delhi, is staring at yet another rout as most exit polls predicted a dismal performance in the national capital for the grand old party. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the Delhi legislative assembly election. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, couldn't win a single seat in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. In the 2025 exit polls, most pollsters predicted that Congress will fail to open its account.

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi election and an ouster from power for Arvind Kejriwal.

Peoples Pulse predicted a massive win for the BJP. The exit poll said the BJP will win 51-60 seats; whereas the AAP will win 10-19 seats. It predicted that the Congress will not win even a single seat.

Chanakya Strategies exit poll predicted the BJP will win 39-44 seats. AAP will likely win 25-28 seats. Chanakya Strategies predicted the most seats for the Congress – just three.

Matrize is the only exit poll that have predicted a neck and neck fight. It said the BJP will win 35-40 seats; AAP is expected to win 32-37 seats. It predicted 0-1 seats for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll predicted 39-45 seats for the BJP and 22-31 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party. It gave the Congress 0-2 seats.

The P-Marq predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and 21-31 seats for the AAP. It gave the Congress 0-1 seat. People's Insight also gave 40-44 seats to the BJP and 25-29 seats to the AAP. It claimed Congress will win 0-1 seat.

Poll Diary gave 42-50 seats to the BJP and 18-25 seats to the AAP. The Congress will win 0-2 seats, it predicted.

What happened in 2015 and 2020 assembly elections?

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 67 of 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining three seats. The Congress couldn't even open its account.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pulled off yet another stellar performance in 2020. The party won 62 seats. The BJP improved its tally winning 8 seats.