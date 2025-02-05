Delhi exit polls predict Arvind Kejriwal's ouster from power, triumph for BJP

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi election and an ouster from power for Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP unsettled the national capital's decades-old political equations with consecutive landslide victories in 2015 and 2020. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal with his mother Gita Devi and wife Sunita Kejriwal arrive to cast their vote for the Delhi Assembly elections.(ANI)

All the exit poll agencies were unanimous in predicting the Congress party's debacle in the national capital.

What the exit polls predicted for BJP and AAP

Peoples Pulse predicted a massive win for the BJP. The exit poll said the BJP will win 51-60 seats; whereas the AAP will win 10-19 seats. It predicted that the Congress will not win even a single seat.

Chanakya Strategies exit poll predicted the BJP will win 39-44 seats. AAP will likely win 25-28 seats. Chanakya Strategies predicted the most seats for the Congress – just three.

Matrize is the only exit poll that have predicted a neck and neck fight. It said the BJP will win 35-40 seats; AAP is expected to win 32-37 seats. It predicted 0-1 seats for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll predicted 39-45 seats for the BJP and 22-31 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party. It gave the Congress 0-2 seats.

The P-Marq predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and 21-31 seats for the AAP. It gave the Congress 0-1 seat. People's Insight also gave 40-44 seats to the BJP and 25-29 seats to the AAP. It claimed Congress will win 0-1 seat.

Poll Diary gave 42-50 seats to the BJP and 18-25 seats to the AAP. The Congress will win 0-2 seats, it predicted.

What happened in 2015 and 2020 assembly elections?

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 67 of 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining three seats. The Congress couldn't even open its account.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pulled off yet another stellar performance in 2020. The party won 62 seats. The BJP improved its tally winning 8 seats.