'Aapda leaving': BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal's AAP after exit polls predict victory

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday mocked the Aam Aadmi Party after exit polls predicted a comprehensive loss for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, saying the people of the national capital want a corruption-free government and development. Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva with other BJP leaders. (PTI file photo)

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi, people of Delhi have given so much love and blessings to BJP today...in Delhi. Áapda' is leaving and BJP is coming...if somebody does fake voting, they will be caught...we have been saying this since day one, and it's good that they have been caught...people of Delhi want a corruption-free government and they want development," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Most exit polls predicted a clear victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri attributed the favourable exit poll predictions to the "Modi wave".

"This is the Modi wave. The people of Delhi want development just like there has been development in the rest of the country under PM Narendra Modi. The hard work put in by our party workers and the guidance and strategy of our leaders have reaped fruit. I don't believe in these exit polls, the number of our seats will rise further. BJP will cross the 50-seat mark," he said.

Parvesh Verma, the BJP's candidate in the New Delhi constituency, said the Lotus will bloom on February 8.

"It is certain that Lotus will bloom on 8th February. We will give good governance, clean Yamuna and employment in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is confident that he is losing," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the final results will be better than exit poll predictions.

"The exit polls I saw right now, I feel like our exact polls (results) are going to be better than exit polls...the reaction we saw among people, BJP is coming to power (in Delhi)...it is BJP's homecoming...I thank the people of Delhi," he said.

AAP reacts

AAP leader Sushil Gupta said the final results will not be the same.

"This is our fourth election, and every time exit polls did not show AAP forming a government in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people of Delhi. We will see the results in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government," he said.

AAP's national spokesperson Reena Gupta told PTI that exit polls have historically underestimated the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"You look at any exit poll -- whether in 2013, 2015 or 2020 -- the AAP was always shown getting a smaller number of seats. But it got a greater number of seats in the actual results," Gupta said.

She claimed that the people of Delhi have voted for the AAP in large numbers and asserted that the party is going to register a "historic" victory.