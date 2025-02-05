Menu Explore
Delhi election 2025: Where and when to watch exit polls, check all details here

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2025 04:18 PM IST

The Exit polls, are conducted immediately after the voting is completed, that provide an early indication of the possible outcome.

Voting for the Delhi assembly elections is currently underway. Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm on Wednesday. Exit poll predictions are expected to pour in after 6.30 pm.

New Delhi, Feb 05 (ANI): The Exit polls, are conducted immediately after the voting is completed, that provide an early indication of the possible outcome.(ANI Photo)(Vipin Kumar)
New Delhi, Feb 05 (ANI): The Exit polls, are conducted immediately after the voting is completed, that provide an early indication of the possible outcome.(ANI Photo)(Vipin Kumar)

The Election Commission has issued strict rules about when exit polls can be disclosed. A notice issued by the EC on February 3 states: “The Commission notifies the period between 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting, publishing, or publicizing exit polls by means of print or electronic media, or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, shall be prohibited in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections.”

Where to watch Exit Polls?

Several leading polling agencies will release predictions, including Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya. While these agencies provide valuable insights into the issues, their results do not guarantee the outcome.

One can follow exit polls on Hindustan Times Live blog, can check coverage on Delhi page on Hindustan Times, and can watch live broadcast on news channels like Aaj Tak and ABP News.

The Election Commission of India reported a 33.31% voter turnout by 1 PM on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections. North-East Delhi recorded the highest turnout at 39.51%, while Central Delhi had the lowest turnout at 29.74%.

These elections are highly competitive for AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP hopes to retain power for another term, while the BJP is aiming to regain control after almost 27 years, as reported by ANI.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
