Delhi election: Two employees of CM's office detained with 5 lakh cash hours before polling, say police

Two employees of the Delhi chief minister's office were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after cash worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from them, hours before voting in 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital. Delhi chief minister Atishi(ANI)

Delhi Police officials told news agency ANI that they received a tip-off about the individuals allegedly carrying cash. A Flying Squad Team (FST) reached the spot and caught the duo.

"We received a call that some people were caught with ₹5 lakhs, our team reached there and FST (Flying Squad Team) handed over two men, namely Gaurav and Ajit...both are attached to (Delhi) CM office, as per the preliminary information.

We have seized ₹5 lakhs from them. Further investigation is underway...we are investigating the source of the money, where it was brought from, and where they were taking it...as per what we have got to know till now, one of the men was working as an assistant of CM's PA and the other one is a driver," Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South East, told ANI.

On social platform X, DEO/DM South-East confirmed the incident, saying,"FST team found two individuals, Mr. Gaurav and Mr. Ajit Singh, in a car with Rs. 5 lakhs. Mr. Gaurav stated that the money was recived from Mr. Pankaj, PA to Ms. Atishi, for booth management in Giri Nagar, KalkaJi(AC). Cash has been seized and police is further investigating it."

Over 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots from 7 am onwards on Wednesday.

Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fates of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

The AAP is seeking a third straight term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

