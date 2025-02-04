Delhi assembly election 2025: Voting starts at 7am; AAP braces for tough fight against BJP, Congress | 10 facts

Delhi assembly election 2025: Delhi’s political scene is intensifying as the national capital gears up for Wednesday’s crucial assembly election. The day concluded with a crucial meeting between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Atishi, and the Election Commission of India. Polling officials carrying EVMs and other election materials arrive at a polling centre at Gole Market ahead of Delhi assembly election in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Meanwhile, the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded sharp exchanges throughout the day, fueling the charged atmosphere ahead of the much-anticipated voting showdown.

Led by Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling AAP is seeking a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP is trying to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.

The Congress, on the other hand, after a 15-year rule under the late Shiela Dikshit, is striving for a comeback. The grand-old party failed to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Delhi assembly election 2025: Top 10 updates

Delhi assembly election will be held in a single phase on Wednesday, February 5, from 7 am to6 pmm and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fates of 699 candidates.

The Election Commission of India has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7 am to 6.30 pm on February 5 when votes will be cast for the Delhi assembly and two by-polls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

More than 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across Delhi for the poll, special commissioners of police said on Tuesday.

Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations.

The Election Commission has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check crowd levels in real-time. Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Chief electoral officer R Alice Vaz on Wednesday presented the voter information slip to President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi as the part of Election Commission’s ongoing voter awareness and facilitation efforts.

The Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing a third straight term, in one of its toughest electoral battles after the arrest of its key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, while the BJP and the Congress are looking at a resurgence in the assembly poll.

The AAP has formed a team of volunteers to verify polling booth setups, cross-check presiding officer details, and monitor the Control Unit ID on polling day. The volunteers will also monitor the battery percentage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the end of polling.

The top leaders of AAP and BJP on Tuesday sought divine intervention for electoral success on the eve of the assembly election in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly election: Key candidates

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is once again contesting from the New Delhi seat, where he faces BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

Delhi chief minister Atishi, an AAP candidate, is up against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in the Kalkaji constituency.

AAP's Manish Sisodia is running for the Jangpura seat, competing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain is contesting in Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh.

This year, the AAP has fielded Awadh Ojha, a teacher-turned-politician, against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress's Anil Chaudhary.

In the Malviya Nagar constituency, AAP's Somnath Bharti will once again contest the seat, facing BJP's Satish Upadhyay and Congress's Jitendra Kumar Kochar.