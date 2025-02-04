Arvind Kejriwal meets ECI, alleges forced ‘ink marking on voters fingers’ on Delhi election eve

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi chief minister Atishi met the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, on the eve of the assembly election in the capital, and raised concerns over alleged intimidation of voters by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Delhi Police. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal spoke to reporters after the EC meeting along with Delhi CM Atishi and Raghav Chadha. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media after the meeting, accusing the saffron party and Delhi Police of indulging in "hooliganism" to create fear among voters.

"We told the EC how Delhi Police is being misused for violence and intimidation. Many people are scared, and it is possible that they may not come out to vote due to fear,” he said.

‘Ink mark forced on voters’ fingers'

The former Delhi CM raised some serious allegations that attempts were being made to manipulate voter turnout. "There are reports that people's fingers are being marked with black ink in an attempt to disenfranchise them, and that money and threats are being used to influenced voters. We raised these concerns with the EC," Kejriwal told reporters.

He thanked the poll-governing body for granting them the meeting despite the mandatory silence period, saying that EC has assured them of a free and fair election. "The EC has assured us that they will take necessary steps to prevent any such wrongdoing," Kejriwal added.

The 70-member assembly of the national capital is all set to go to polls on Wednesday, February 5, the counting of votes for which will take place on February 8.

Notably, Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha also accompanied Kejriwal during his address to the reporters after the EC meeting.

Earlier, Atishi resounded the AAP chief's accusations and alleged that the EC and Delhi Police of shielding the BJP workers and targeting her party leaders.

During a press conference, the Delhi CM had said that the people of capital were watching everything. "On one side, there is a party that wants to stop free welfare schemes and is engaging in violence. On the other, the AAP is working so that every household saves ₹25,000 per month," she asserted.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also posted an update on X after meeting with the AAP delegation, saying that it "reiterates that all election officials should continue to work impartially and any partisan conduct disturbing level playing field will be unpardonable".

The poll body also directed all general, police and expenditure observers to be in field and keep strict vigil including border areas overnight, ensuring that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is strictly adhered to. "Take strong action against any act of inducement or intimidation," the EC said.

BJP slams Kejriwal

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the AAP supremo "is such a cunning criminal that he tries to blame others of what he does himself. I want to ask if the list of absent voters submitted by the AAP is genuine... He does not want the genuine voters to cast their votes."

BJP MP Harsh Malhotra also slammed Kejriwal and said that soon he will also start blaming that the EVMs are being tampered with.

"He knows he is losing the power and is making such statements for his face-saving... He knows that no matter what he does, the people have decided that they will remove AAP and Kejriwal from Delhi," Malhotra added.

(with PTI inputs)