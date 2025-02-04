Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Triangular contest for 70 assembly seats, polling on Feb 5
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: With voting for the Delhi assembly elections to commence tomorrow, February 5, the mandatory silence period has begun after campaigning for all parties ended yesterday. Delhi is set to witness a triangular competition between the Aam Admi Party, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mandates that all public meetings, election-related functions, and campaigning must cease 48 hours before the close of polling....Read More
1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters, according to the EC.
220 companies of paramilitary forces, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi police personnel will also be deployed to ensure safety and fair voting practices during the elections.
Votes are scheduled to be counted on February 8.
Key updates
- An intense battle of words has broken out ahead of the Delhi elections, with Union home minister Amit Shah accusing former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in a “flood of scams”.
- Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP government over the Union Budget 2025 saying that as soon as people gave them fewer seats, they promptly changed the income tax regime and would halve GST rates once they were defeated in Delhi as well.
- Congress' candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit also criticised Arvind Kejriwal, his rival for the seat, on the latter's prediction that AAP would win 55 out of 80 seats, saying, “A year ago, PM Modi also said 400 seats, some say 450, but it is good that Arvind Kejriwal did not claim 80 seats—he would have won more than what he had.”
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Model, all-woman, PwD polling stations ready, says ECI
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Preparations for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 are in full swing, with the Election Commission announcing the establishment of unique polling stations. These include 210 model stations, 70 all-woman-managed (Pink) stations, 70 for persons with disabilities (PwD), and 70 youth-focused stations, aiming to enhance accessibility and engagement for all voters.
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Kejriwal hits out at BJP, says defeat in Delhi will make them halve GST on goods
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Taking a dig at the BJP-led central government's Budget, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that as soon as people gave the BJP fewer seats, they changed the income tax regime.
Kejriwal added that once they face defeat in Delhi, the central government would also halve the GST rates on all goods.
"In the last ten years, the Modi government has done nothing for the common people except to benefit its billionaire friends. As soon as you people gave them fewer seats in the Lok Sabha, they immediately gave a discount of ₹12 lakh in the budget. Once you defeat them soundly in the Delhi elections, you will see that they will halve the GST rates on all goods," Kejriwal posted on X.