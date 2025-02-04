Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Triangular contest for 70 assembly seats, polling on Feb 5

Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: With voting for the Delhi assembly elections to commence tomorrow, February 5, the mandatory silence period has begun after campaigning for all parties ended yesterday. Delhi is set to witness a triangular competition between the Aam Admi Party, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mandates that all public meetings, election-related functions, and campaigning must cease 48 hours before the close of polling....Read More

1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters, according to the EC.

220 companies of paramilitary forces, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi police personnel will also be deployed to ensure safety and fair voting practices during the elections.

Votes are scheduled to be counted on February 8.

Key updates

- An intense battle of words has broken out ahead of the Delhi elections, with Union home minister Amit Shah accusing former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in a “flood of scams”.

- Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP government over the Union Budget 2025 saying that as soon as people gave them fewer seats, they promptly changed the income tax regime and would halve GST rates once they were defeated in Delhi as well.

- Congress' candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit also criticised Arvind Kejriwal, his rival for the seat, on the latter's prediction that AAP would win 55 out of 80 seats, saying, “A year ago, PM Modi also said 400 seats, some say 450, but it is good that Arvind Kejriwal did not claim 80 seats—he would have won more than what he had.”