'Some focused on jacuzzi, stylish showers': PM Narendra Modi's dig at 'Sheesh Mahal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and took a veiled dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying that some people "focused on jacuzzi, stylish showers" when NDA focused on providing water to every home. PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, (Sansad TV)

PM Modi said that the BJP-led NDA government did not give false slogans, "but true development to people".

He said that the poor people have so far been given only 4 crore houses and only those who have lived difficult lives will understand the value of getting a house.

"The women in the past suffered a lot due to the lack of a toilet system...Those who have these facilities cannot understand "the problems of those who are suffering...We have given more than 12 crore toilets," the prime minister said in the Parliament.

He said that there were talks on social media about leaders being "focused on jacuzzi, stylish showers, but our focus is on providing water to every home".

“After 75 years of Independence, nearly 16 crore households did not have tap connection for water. Our government provided 'Nal Se Jal' to 12 crore households in five years,” PM Modi added.

Further sharpening his seeming jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal, the prime minister said, “Government schemes saved lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal'.”

"The pain of the poor, the troubles of the common man, the dreams of the middle class cannot be understood just like that, it requires passion. I am sorry to say that some people just don't have it," the PM said.

He further noted that the BJP's administration believes in spending resources towards public welfare, adding that its model "dovetails savings and development".

PM Modi said that those who do not think about the people or their plights have fallen on citizens like an ‘aapda’ (disaster).

Additionally, at the beginning of his speech, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards having the "great privilege" of getting the chance to reply to the address of the President at the House for the 14th time.

He said that President's address will inspire new confidence for the next 25 years and a developed India.