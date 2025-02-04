Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha today
Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: Day four of the parliament Budget session will begin at 11 am today after proceedings in both houses were adjourned on Monday following fiery debates on the Mahakumbh stampede. The session will resume with a motion of thanks to the President’s address. Prime minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address Lok Sabha at 5 pm today....Read More
On Monday, day 3 of the Budget session, the opposition held protests and raised slogans in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. They alleged mismanagement of the Mahakumbh Mela had caused people to lose their lives during a stampede on January 29.
Key updates from day 3
- Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge suggested that the death tolls were not reflective of on ground casualties, as he gave his condolences to the ‘thousands’ who were dead though only 30 people have been confirmed dead.
- Several BJP MPs from the tribal community filed a breach of privilege notice on Monday against Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi for using “derogatory and slanderous” words against President Droupadi Murmu.
- Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making “baseless claims” against the Election Commission to justify their party's loss.
- Opposition MPs also criticised the recently presented Union Budget 2025, stating that it did not take inflation into account.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav criticises Kumbh management ahead of session
Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, ahead of the fourth Budget session of Parliament told news agency PTI that the government had refused to take cognisance of their faults and blamed them for the Mahakumbh stampede.
"When the government becomes ruthless and doesn't take any cognisance, then discussions keep on happening without any result. We are seeing it everyday. Families are struggling to find their missing members. When Kharge sahab told about the casualty, the chairman asked to authenticate. They are claiming 40 crore people have taken the holy dip, who will authenticate it? They are just talking lies," he said.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: Budget session to resume with motion of thanks to President's address
Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: Day four of the Budget session of parliament will begin with a motion of thanks towards President Droupadi Murmu's address before the Union Budget was presented.