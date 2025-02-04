Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha today

Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: Day four of the parliament Budget session will begin at 11 am today after proceedings in both houses were adjourned on Monday following fiery debates on the Mahakumbh stampede. The session will resume with a motion of thanks to the President’s address. Prime minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address Lok Sabha at 5 pm today....Read More

On Monday, day 3 of the Budget session, the opposition held protests and raised slogans in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. They alleged mismanagement of the Mahakumbh Mela had caused people to lose their lives during a stampede on January 29.

Key updates from day 3

- Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge suggested that the death tolls were not reflective of on ground casualties, as he gave his condolences to the ‘thousands’ who were dead though only 30 people have been confirmed dead.

- Several BJP MPs from the tribal community filed a breach of privilege notice on Monday against Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi for using “derogatory and slanderous” words against President Droupadi Murmu.

- Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making “baseless claims” against the Election Commission to justify their party's loss.

- Opposition MPs also criticised the recently presented Union Budget 2025, stating that it did not take inflation into account.