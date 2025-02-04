‘Urban Naxals language; photo sessions in huts’: How PM Narendra Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's Address in the Lok Sabha. PM Narendra Modi accused some leaders of speaking the "language of urban Naxals" and misleading the youth with false promises. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (File pic)

"It is unfortunate that today some people are speaking the language of urban Naxals openly, challenging the Indian state and declaring a fight against it. Those who speak this language neither understand the Constitution nor the unity of the nation," Narendra Modi said.

On January 15, Rahul Gandhi had stated that “the BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself”.

An FIR was registered against him at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati. Rahul Gandhi made the statement during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarters at Kotla Road in Delhi.

Targeting the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Modi said for decades, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of Constitutional rights, calling it an “injustice” to both the people and the Constitution itself.

“We live by the spirit of the Constitution, and that is why we make strong decisions. Our Constitution does not give the right to discriminate,” Modi asserted.

Modi also accused opposition parties of misleading the youth with unfulfilled promises. "We have been working continuously by keeping the future of youth in mind. But there are a few parties that are deceiving the youth. They promise allowances at the time of elections but do not fulfill those promises. These parties are 'aapda' on the future of youth," he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “Those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring."

This was in reference to Rahul Gandhi's reaction to the President’s address, where he was heard calling it “boring”.

In another swipe, Modi also targeted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal without naming him, saying, “Some leaders focus on jacuzzi and stylish showers while our focus is on providing water to every household.”

Highlighting his government's achievements, Modi claimed, "We did not give false slogans, but real development to people."

He stated that while Congress spoke about "Garibi Hatao" for decades, his government has helped 25 crore people come out of poverty. "The one who has lived that kind of life knows what it means to have a house with a proper roof," he added.

Asserting that everyone cannot understand the pain of the poor, Modi said, “It requires passion, and some just don’t have it.”

Modi also thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to respond to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha 14 times, signalling confidence in his government's work ahead of the upcoming general elections.