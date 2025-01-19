FIR lodged in Guwahati against Rahul Gandhi over ‘Indian State’ remark

GUWAHATI: The police in Assam’s Guwahati have lodged a first information report (FIR) against senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his comment on the ‘Indian State’ which has led to a controversy. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

The FIR was lodged on Saturday at the Pan Bazar police station by one Monjit Chetia under sections 152 and 197 (1)d of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

In his speech on January 15 during the inauguration of Congress’s new office in Delhi, Gandhi had remarked “we are now fighting the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Indian State itself”.

In his complaint, Chetia alleged that the remark was a threat to public order and national security. By mentioning that they (the Congress) were fighting the Indian State, Gandhi consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the public.

“This statement by Rahul Gandhi attempts to delegitimize the authority of the state and portray it as a hostile entity. Such remarks create a dangerous narrative, which could incite unrest and foster separatist sentiments,” Chetia alleged in his complaint.

The Congress leader has been targeted over his remark by the BJP for undermining the country and its image. On the other hand, Congress leaders have stated that Gandhi’s comment was part of a larger narrative on how the BJP has been trying to control constitutional bodies since it came to power at Centre.

“The present case has been filed based on a single phrase. The complainant should have listened to Gandhi’s entire speech where he mentioned how constitutional institutions are no longer deemed to be free and are able to operate fairly.” Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, said.

He said that the FIR against Gandhi was politically motivated and a publicity stunt.