Akhilesh Yadav claims government hiding Mahakumbh stampede death toll: 'They showered petals when...'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged the BJP-led UP government was hiding the number of deaths in the Mahakumbh stampede. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Yadav demanded disciplinary action against officers who have allegedly tried to cover up the "mis-management" at Kumbh. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha.(Sansad TV)

"The government is continuously reeling out budget numbers, please also give the numbers of those who died in the Kumbh...The figures for the deaths in the Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water, transport should be presented in Parliament," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed the government used JCB machines (earth movers) and tractors to clear the bodies strewn at the Kumbh ground after the stampede.

"People came to earn blessings but had to leave with the bodies of near and dear ones (log punya kamane aaye the, apno ke shav leke gaye). The miracle here was that the government found bodies but was refusing to accept the numbers," Yadav added.

He also claimed that the government showered flower petals from the helicopter when the bodies of the victims were lying in the mortuary.

"The government showered petals from helicopters when bodies were lying in the mortuary. What kind of Sanatan (timeless) traditions are these? The bodies were lying around, footwear and clothes were strewn all over. JCB machines and tractor trolley were used to throw them away. When this raised a hue and cry, the government rushed to cover up," he said.

Yadav claimed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath refrained from expressing grief over the incident.

"He expressed grief a good 17 hours after the President and Prime Minister expressed grief over the tragedy," the SP chief said.

Hema Malini calls stampede ‘minor incident’

Meanwhile, BJP MP Hema Malini said the stampede was a small incident.

"We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated...It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well...So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best," she said.

At least 30 people died and over 60 people sustained injuries during Shahi Snan of the mega festival.

With inputs from PTI, ANI