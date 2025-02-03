Maha Kumbh 2025 live updates: Third ‘Amrit Snan’ begins amid close watch on Sangam Nose

Maha Kumbh 2025 live updates: The Maha Kumbh Mela is witnessing another ‘Amrit Snan’ on Monday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the first holy bathing ritual after the deadly stampede on the last key bathing day that killed at least 30 people. Tighter arrangements and protocol are in place to ensure an ‘incident-free’ ‘Amrit Snan’, with mela authorities and akharas deciding on a sequence in which the spiritual sects will take dip at the Sangam Nose, where the fatal crowd crush had happened last week....Read More

Maha Kumbh Amrit Snan | Key points

Marking the third ‘Amrit Snan’ of the Mela, at the break of dawn several seers from across various ‘akharas’ indulged in the holy dip. By 4 am, 16.58 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip, with the Uttar Pradesh government expecting 5 crore devotees on Monday alone.

- The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It kickstarts Holi preparations in India and is a celebration of the goddess Saraswati.

- During the last ‘Amrit Snan’ event on Mauni Amavasya, a stampede caused 30 deaths and left 60 others injured. In light of the tragedy, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally inspecting preparations since Saturday.

- The UP government has reinforced security, medical resources and crowd management measures to ensure such an incident can be avoided.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is held once every 12 years, started on January 13, 2025 and will end on February 26.The remaining important 'snan' dates during the Maha Kumbh are on February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).