Maha Kumbh 2025 live updates: Third ‘Amrit Snan’ begins amid close watch on Sangam Nose
Maha Kumbh 2025 live updates: The Maha Kumbh Mela is witnessing another ‘Amrit Snan’ on Monday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the first holy bathing ritual after the deadly stampede on the last key bathing day that killed at least 30 people. Tighter arrangements and protocol are in place to ensure an ‘incident-free’ ‘Amrit Snan’, with mela authorities and akharas deciding on a sequence in which the spiritual sects will take dip at the Sangam Nose, where the fatal crowd crush had happened last week....Read More
Maha Kumbh Amrit Snan | Key points
Marking the third ‘Amrit Snan’ of the Mela, at the break of dawn several seers from across various ‘akharas’ indulged in the holy dip. By 4 am, 16.58 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip, with the Uttar Pradesh government expecting 5 crore devotees on Monday alone.
- The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It kickstarts Holi preparations in India and is a celebration of the goddess Saraswati.
- During the last ‘Amrit Snan’ event on Mauni Amavasya, a stampede caused 30 deaths and left 60 others injured. In light of the tragedy, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally inspecting preparations since Saturday.
- The UP government has reinforced security, medical resources and crowd management measures to ensure such an incident can be avoided.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is held once every 12 years, started on January 13, 2025 and will end on February 26.The remaining important 'snan' dates during the Maha Kumbh are on February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Sadhus take dip early so common devotees may participate in Amrit Snan
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: The Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas left their camps for the bathing ghats at 4am itself and sadhus of all akhadas who arrive at the bathing ghats in royal processions will complete their bathing by 3.55pm.
Common devotees will directly benefit from this as once the sadhus move out, they will also get the opportunity to again start taking a dip at Sangam ghats.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Why is the third Amrit Snan significant?
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: The third Amrit Snan coincides with the spring festival of Basant Panchami. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day will be spiritually healing.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Sanyasi sect leads Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: According to the schedule released by the Kumbh Mela authorities, the ‘Amrit Snan’ commenced at 4 am with akharas of the Sanyasi Sect.
Leading the sacred procession were Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Sri Taponidhi Panchayati Sri Niranjani Akhara, Sri Panchayati Akhara Anand, Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Avahan Akhara, and Shri Panchagni Akhara.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: After stampede, tightened security, crowd management at Mela
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: After a stampede at the Kumbh Mela last week left at least 30 people dead and several others injured, the UP government has increased security presence, especially around the Triveni Sangam.
Armed state and central police forces have beem deployed in key areas. "Operation Eleven" has been implemented for crowd management and one-way traffic has been put in place, among other measures.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes for Basant Panchami
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes for Basant Panchami as the third Amrit Snan began today.
In a post on X he said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, shower her blessings on everyone, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into everyone's life. This is my prayer to Maa Veena Vadini.”
"May Lord Tirtharaj fulfill everyone’s wishes, empower our thoughts and consciousness, and bring welfare to the world. This is my wish," he added.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: 5 crore devotees expected at Prayagraj today
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government has been anticipating around five crore pilgrims on Monday for the ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
As of Saturday, the festival, which began on January 13, had attracted 33 crore devotees.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: Third ‘Amrit Snan’ begins at Maha Kumbh
Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates: The ‘third’ Amrit Snan began in Prayagraj at the crack of dawn today on the occassion of Basant Panchami. Lakhs of devotees arrived to take part in spiritual bathing rituals at the confluence of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna.