Maha Kumbh: Over 12.5 million devotees participate in final snan on Basant Panchami

In a serene display of faith and devotion, more than 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip on the third and last Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh as of 12 pm on Monday. The third and last Shahi Snan is on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. A devotee takes a holy dip on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj (PTI/Gurinder Osan)

By 8 am on Monday, a total of 6.2 million devotees had taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, marking a historic milestone.

On this occasion, flower petals were also showered on them from a chopper, on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Speaking to ANI, UP Minister AK Sharma said that the state government is continously monitoring the situation. He himself has been present in the area to inspect the arrangements since Mouni Amavasya.

Also read: Mahakumbh: Mela admin to focus on pressure points on Basant Panchami

"On the occasion of Basant Panchmi... close to 4 crore people have taken a dip here since yesterday... We are continuously monitoring the situation here. I have been present here to inspect the arrangements since the occasion of Mauni Amavasya... Once again I invite everybody to come here since only a few days of the Maha Kumbh are left... This is the Maha Kumbh of modern India, digital India... Yesterday, I inspected the monitoring of traffic management and cleanliness protocols..." Sharma said.

The sacred confluence of the River Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati at Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled outpouring of faith as sages, saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims immerse themselves in devotion during Mahakumbh.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami's Amrit Snan, the total number of devotees who have taken the dipe in the Ganga since the start of Mahakumbh has surpassed 350 million (35 crores). With 23 days remaining in the Mahakumbh, the total count is expected to exceed 500 million.

The spiritual fervor in Prayagraj remains unwavering, with millions from across India and around the world arriving daily to seek divine blessings through the sacred dip.

As today marks the third Shahi Snan, several Akharas and Naga Sadhus went to Triveni with their procession to take dip.

On Sunday, February 2, around 12 million devotees participated in the ritual, pushing the overall count close to 350 million, which was surpassed on Monday morning. Among them were 1 million Kalpvasis, saints, and devotees from across the globe.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that the highest turnout was on Mauni Amavasya when 80 million devotees bathed in the Sangam. This is followed by 35 million on Makar Sankranti, over 20 million on January 30 and February 1, and 17 million on Paush Purnima.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

As the Mahakumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

Also read: Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha demanding debate on Maha Kumbh stampede

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.