Mahakumbh: Mela admin to focus on pressure points on Basant Panchami

Taking lessons from the stampede on Mauni Amavasya, the mela administration will focus on 28 pressure points on Sangam nose and other bathing ghats for deployment of extra force and adequate arrangements for the Basant Panchami bathing festival at Mahakumbh on Monday. Along with civil police, paramilitary forces have been deployed at pressure points in Mahakumbh Nagar. (HT photo)

After instructions from the state government, the Mela administration has deployed a team of experienced cops at these pressure points to tackle crowd pressure. Along with the civil police, paramilitary forces, including CISF, BSF and ITBP, have been deployed at these pressure points.

“At each pressure point, para-military personnel have been deployed along with civil police to streamline movement of the crowd. From Sangam nose to Jhusi along the vast expanse of 4000 hectares of the Mahakumbh, specific pressure points where crowd pressure is expected to be high, additional police force have been deployed,” said a senior official of the state government.

Extra barricades have been put up along the akhada route at Sangam through which naga sadhus will move to reach Sangam nose for the Amrit Snan. This is to ensure that pilgrims do not cross over to this akhara route in wee hours on Monday when naga sadhus will take this route for Amrit Snan.

On all 48 ghats, NDRF personnel have also been deployed as a contingency measure. All sector magistrates and circle officers have been instructed to ensure proper coordination for better crowd management and quick response in case of any emergency situation.