Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha demanding debate on Maha Kumbh stampede

NEW DELHI: The Opposition MPs staged protests in the Lok Sabha on Monday, demanding a discussion on the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which claimed 30 lives and left 60 others injured. Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament on Monday. (Sansad TV)

Led by Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal, the protesting members moved to the well of the House, raising slogans and calling for the suspension of the Question Hour to discuss the tragedy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the opposition that they could raise their concerns during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, noting that the President had already mentioned the tragedy in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday.

The stampede in Prayagraj allegedly took place after a massive crowd broke through barricades while trying to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

Speaker Birla said the Question Hour, which deals with important issues, should not be disrupted. “The Honourable President had referred to the tragedy at Maha Kumbh. You can raise your issues during the debate,” he said.

He added, “Arrangement should be made for smooth functioning of the Question Hour as members wait for days for their turn to participate in the discussion.”

As the protests continued, Speaker Birla told the opposition, “Have the people of India elected you to disrupt the House and raise slogans?”

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the opposition’s actions, saying, “Such disruption and disturbance was not good,” and pointed out that they were not listening to the Speaker’s repeated appeals.