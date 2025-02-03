At Milkipur rally, Yogi criticises SP chief’s criticism of Kumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of opposing everything that enhanced the pride of Sanatan Dharma. (FIle)

Addressing a rally in Milkipur in support of BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan for the upcoming bypoll, he alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had been criticising the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on social media even as the global event had already drawn 34 crore devotees and left international dignitaries in awe.

“Look at the SP chief’s social media posts from the past two months—he has only criticised the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. While 34 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam, and international dignitaries are left spellbound, the SP is feeling the pain. If something enhances the glory of Sanatan Dharma, the SP is bound to oppose it.”

Yogi said the SP had consistently opposed Ayodhya’s development, from road widening projects and railway infrastructure to the international airport and even the construction of Ram Temple. He claimed the party protested against naming public facilities after figures such as Maharishi Valmiki, Nishadraj Guhya, and Mata Shabari.

The CM accused the SP of siding with land mafias and criminals, naming Milkipur’s Moid Khan and Kannauj’s Nawab Singh Yadav as examples. He claimed the SP’s leadership had always prioritised their family over public welfare, restricting development to Saifai while the BJP ensured progress in Gorakhpur, Kashi, and Ayodhya.

“The SP is not with the poor, farmers, traders, or women—it stands with mafias and professional criminals. They love people like Milkipur’s Moid Khan and Kannauj’s Nawab Singh Yadav, while opposing anything that benefits society.,” he said.

Yogi criticised the SP for allegedly sheltering anti-national elements and professional criminals, citing past incidents of violence. He dismissed SP’s claims of supporting social justice, stating that their real allegiance lay with mafias and lawbreakers.

Taking a swipe at the SP MP from Ayodhya, Yogi accused him of “doing theatrics” over a recent incident involving a girl. “Yesterday, an incident happened in Ayodhya, and today their MP is staging a drama. But I am sure when the investigation is done, an SP leader’s name will come up. During the Mainpuri bypoll, their own leader strangled a Dalit girl to death. This is their reality.”

On BJP’s development record, he said, “Under the SP government in 2016, only 2.35 lakh tourists visited Ayodhya. In 2024, that number has risen to 16.11 crore. Yet SP still sees no development beyond Saifai. The difference is clear: they worked only for their family, while we work for the entire state.”

He said BJP’s double-engine government had transformed Ayodhya into a model of development, with improved infrastructure, a booming economy, and Sarayu river cruises for visitors.

Yogi urged voters to elect Chandrabhanu Paswan to ensure Milkipur’s growth follows Ayodhya’s trajectory.

The rally saw the presence of Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, several BJP legislators, and other party leaders.