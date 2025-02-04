Menu Explore
Delhi election exit polls 2025: When and where to watch? All details here

ByHT News Desk | Written by Varnika Srivastava
Feb 04, 2025 08:34 PM IST

Delhi exit polls 2025: Delhi's assembly election is scheduled for February 5. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 6pm. Campaigning ended on February 3.

Delhi exit polls 2025: The Delhi assembly election is scheduled for February 5, with campaigning wrapping up on February 3. Polling will take place from 7am to 6pm, followed by the release of exit poll results.

New Delhi: Polling officials leave after collecting election material from a distribution center on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI02_04_2025_000265A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Polling officials leave after collecting election material from a distribution center on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI02_04_2025_000265A)(PTI)

The electoral battle is expected to be a three-way contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Voters from all 70 constituencies in Delhi will participate in the single-phase election on February 5.

These exit polls, taken right after voters have cast their ballots, are often seen to give flawed results for several reasons, such as sampling problems and lack of honesty among respondents. Though not free from faults, they play a pivotal role in post-election analysis and discussions.

Election Commission rules

The Election Commission has laid down strict rules on when these exit polls can be disclosed. the Election Commission stated in a notice issued on February 3, “The Commission notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited."

Where to check polls

Among the polling agencies that will release predictions are well-known names like Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya. These agencies provide vital insights, although they cannot always guarantee results. HT.com will also run a live blog on the poll of exit polls.

Also Read: Delhi assembly election 2025: How RSS held 50,000 drawing room meetings in BJP's support

Key constituencies and candidates in 2025 Delhi election

Several constituencies promise a riveting contest, with the participation of high-profile politicians adding to the excitement.

New Delhi constituency: In this seat, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is in an intense contest with BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, the son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Patparganj constituency: AAP’s newcomer Avadh Ojha is facing off against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, while the Congress has fielded Anil Chaudhary.

Rohini constituency: AAP’s Pradeep Mittal is contesting against BJP’s sitting MLA, Vijender Gupta, in this highly sought-after constituency in North-West Delhi.

Kalkaji constituency: A fierce three-way battle is expected between Delhi chief minister Atishi Kapoor (AAP), former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress’s Alka Lamba.

Jangpura constituency: BJP’s Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah will compete against AAP’s Manish Sisodia, with Congress’s Farhad Suri also in the race.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
