Atishi and BJP file counter plaints of MCC violations

Delhi chief minister Atishi, along with 50-70 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, was named in a first information report (FIR) filed by the Delhi Police for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kalkaji in the early hours of Tuesday. Delhi CM Atishi

Two men accompanying Atishi were separately booked for allegedly “assaulting” a police officer. Later, Atishi filed a complaint against a relative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and alleged that police officials “brutally assaulted” two men trying to record MCC violations by the BJP.

The dramatic events started around 1am when around 10 cars gathered near Nehru Camp in Govindpuri. An on-duty head constable, suspecting they were engaged in illegal campaigning past the 5pm deadline that marked the beginning of the “silent period” on Monday, asked the group to disperse, according to the FIR, also seen by HT.

When he began recording the scene, two men allegedly assaulted him, and the two were taken into cutody. Police officers said that later, they were released but were told to join probe whenever asked.

Meanwhile, Atishi filed a counter complaint which led to a non-cognizable report — a police record for minor offenses — being filed against a relative of Bidhuri for alleged violations of MCC.

Atishi on Tuesday addressed a press conference where she alleged that BJP “goons were openly violating MCC” and that police “brutally assaulted” two men who were filming said violations. “On Monday night, BJP members violated the MCC in the constituencies of Kalkaji, Jangpura, and Rajinder Nagar. Instead of taking action against BJP workers, the police brutally assaulted two youths who were filming the violations in Kalkaji,” she said.

Allegations of ‘campaigning’

According to the FIR naming Atishi, which was based on a complaint by an executive magistrate, the head constable reported that 50-70 people had gathered at Baba Fateh Singh Marg. He stated that Atishi and her team, along with more than 10 cars, were present near Nehru Camp and refused to leave when instructed.

“The said persons were violating the MCC as campaigning for the Delhi elections ended at 5pm,” the FIR read.

A case under Section 223(a) (disobeying orders issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 126 (displaying of election material 48 hours before polling) of the Representation of People Act was registered against them.

Meanwhile, a separate FIR was lodged against the two men who allegedly assaulted the police officer. According to the complaint, the head constable, who was on picket duty, received a message in an official WhatsApp group to reach Fateh Singh Marg. Upon arrival, he found Atishi with several AAP workers.

“Around 1.20am, I began recording a video on my phone. Suddenly, a person came and slapped me, causing my phone to fall on the road. Another person then started heckling me. At this point, the station house officer (SHO) arrived, and both individuals were overpowered,” the officer stated.

The two men were identified as Ashmit, a resident of Govindpuri, and Sagar Mehta, a resident of Kalkaji. Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed that the two were briefly detained. “A case under Sections 221 (obstruction of public servants on duty), 132 (assault), 121(1) (causing hurt to a public servant ), and 3(5) of the BNSS has been registered at Govindpuri police station for obstruction in public duty and assault on an officer. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, a non-cognisable report was filed against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri’s relative Manish Bidhuri and another individual, Ravi Dayama, after Atishi complained they were canvassing beyond the legal time limit.

DCP Singh stated that an NCR was registered under Section 126 of the Representation of People Act.

Atishi took to X, stating she had written to the additional deputy commissioner of police, urging an investigation into the matter. She alleged that the two men, who were documenting MCC violations by Bidhuri’s relatives, were illegally detained and manhandled by the police.

“Ramesh Bidhuri’s family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint, called the police and Election Commission, and instead, they filed a case against me!” Atishi wrote on X.

A senior police officer countered this, stating the men resisted being taken to the police station after assaulting the head constable and were therefore “forcibly” detained.

Bidhuri also responded on X, accusing Atishi of making baseless claims. “Atishi ji, don’t say anything in frustration like Kejriwal ji. Don’t tarnish the dignity of a constitutional post for selfish interests. I have two sons—one is an advocate in Delhi High Court, and the other is a mechanical engineer abroad. Do not lose patience due to frustration and have faith in democracy.”