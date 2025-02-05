Exit poll projections for Delhi election 2025: Who says what | Full list

The exit poll projections have started rolling out as voting for the Delhi assembly election 2025 ended at 6 pm on Wednesday, with most pollsters predicting a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The voter turnout percentage, as per EC data, stood 57.7 per cent at 5 pm. (ANI)

The polling process for the 70-member assembly election ended at 6 pm, with the voter turnout standing at 57.7 per cent at 5 pm, as per the data from the Election Commission.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing the capital's throne for a third straight term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to capture the Delhi office. Congress, on the other hand, is in a bid to make a comeback after losing the capital to AAP in 2013.

Peoples Pulse

Peoples Pulse projected a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, giving it 51-60 seats in the 70-member assembly of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the incumbent AAP was projected to bag 10-19 seats and Congress shown to win none.

Peoples Pulse exit poll projections for Delhi election 2025. (HT Photo)

Chanakya Strategies

One of the key pollsters, Chanakya Strategies, projected a 39-44 seats victory range for the Bharatiya Janata Party, followed by 25-28 seats for Kejriwal's AAP.

The Congress is forecast to win between two to three seats.

Exit poll: Chanakya Strategies also projected a BJP victory in the capital's 2025 assembly election. (HT Photo)

Matrize

Matrize projected a close fight between Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and the BJP, giving them seats in the range of 32-37 and 35-40 respectively.

Here as well, Congress was predicted to win zero to one seat.

Matrize exit poll predictions for Delhi assembly election 2025. (HT Photo)

People's Insight

People's Insight projected more than 40 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party, giving the incumbent AAP 25-29 seats.

The grand old party, meanwhile, was projected to bag a minimum of one seat.

People's Insight projections for Delhi election 2025. (HT Photo)

P-Marq

Pollster P-Marq forecast a 39-49 win for the saffron party, projecting a range of 21-31 seats for the Kejriwal-led AAP.

Exit poll projection: Prediction numbers from P-Marq pollster for Delhi polls.(HT Photo)

JVC

Pollster JVC's forecast resounded those of the other major figures, predicting a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 39-45 range.

AAP is projected to bag 22-31 seats, while Congress is shown to win upto 2 seats.

JVC exit poll projections for the 2025 Delhi elections predict a BJP win. (HT Photo)

Poll Diary

The Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to bag 42-50 seats in its kitty, as per Poll Diary. The pollster forecast 18-25 seats for the AAP and a maximum of two seats for the Congress.

Exit poll: Poll diary predictions for the triangular fight in the 2025 Delhi election. (HT Photo)

While majority of the pollsters projected a win for the saffron party, the counting of votes will take place on February 8, following which the results of Delhi's fate would be announced by the Election Commission of India.