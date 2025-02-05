Exit poll: Matrize only pollster to project close fight between AAP and BJP in Delhi

Exit poll: All eyes are set on the exit poll numbers as polling for the Delhi election 2025 ended at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 5, with Matrize being the only pollster projecting a tight contest between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. Delhi exit poll: Matrize's exit poll projections for the 2025 Delhi assembly election. (HT Photo)

Majority of the pollsters forecast a victory for the saffron party at the capital.

Matrize, on the other hand, predicted a close fight between Arvind Kejriwal's party and the BJP. It projected 32-37 seats for AAP and 35-40 seats for the BJP, giving upto one seat to the Congress.

Exit poll projections for the Delhi election by pollster Matrize. (HT Photo)

Most pollsters, including, Chanakya Strategies, Peoples Pulse, and P-Marq, predicted a return for the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaving Kejriwal's hattrick goal behind.

Peoples Pulse is the only pollster to project a range of 60 seats for the saffron party. The numbers were given as 51-60 for the BJP, 10-19 for AAP and none for Congress.

Chanakya Strategies' forecast also saw AAP breaking away from its hattrick goal, projecting a win for the BJP in the capital. The saffron party was given 39-44 seats, AAP 25-28 seats and Congress was predicted to bag 2-3 seats.

Another exit poll projection, from People's Insight, predicted the saffron camp to bag 40-44 seats in the 70-member assembly of Delhi. It gave AAP 25-29 seats and 0-1 seats to Congress in its projections.

P-Marq as well projected a win for the BJP, giving the party a range of 39-49 seats. Meanwhile, AAP was forecast to win 21-31 seats and Congress with a maximum of one seat.

The projections, though released after the closure of voting process on Wednesday, do not show the final fate of the national capital. The actual results will be declared after the counting of votes takes place on February 8, Saturday.