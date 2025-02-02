WagonR mein aaye, khambe pe chadh gaye…’: Rahul Gandhi mocks Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the Aam Aami Party arrived in a WagonR and went straight to the ‘Sheesh Mahal'. Arvind Kejriwal in his blue WagonR car in January 2013 (left) and restoring the electricity supply from a pole (right).(HT File )

Addressing a public rally in Delhi's Hauz Qazi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Arvind Kejriwal WagonR mein aaye, sweater pehne aur khambe pe chadh gaye. Phir khambe se utre aur seedha sheesh Mahal mein gaye. (Arvind Kejriwal came in a WagonR, wearing a sweater, and climbed a pole. Then he got down from the pole and went straight to the Sheesh Mahal)”

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road has drawn attention after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Arvind Kejriwal of lavish renovations and fittings, calling it a “Sheesh Mahal".

During his address, Rahul Gandhi also accused Arvind Kejriwal, a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, with whose AAP and the Congress contested the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Gujarat, of failing to fulfill his promise to clean Delhi’s water.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Ladayi chal rahi thi, ek taraf Narendra Modi, ek taraf Congress party aur beech mein aise Kejriwal ji khambe pe chadh gaye… Khambe pe chadhne ke baad bola main nayi rajneeti launga, brashtachaar mitaunga, bhaichaara launga, Yamuna aur Dilli ka paani saaf karunga. (There was a fight going on, with Narendra Modi on one side and the Congress party on the other, and in between, Kejriwal ji climbed a pole… After climbing the pole, he said, ‘I will bring new politics, eliminate corruption, bring brotherhood, and clean the water of Yamuna and Delhi)”

The Leader of Opposition held a bottle in his hand, pointing to the dirty water inside and said, “This is the water people in Delhi are consuming.”

He further mocked Kejriwal’s promises, saying, “This water smells bad, but Arvind Kejriwal had promised that within five years, he would clean Delhi’s water, bathe in the Yamuna, and drink its water.”

“Kejriwal ji, drink the water of Delhi. Have a glass. Let's see what happens then. We will meet you in the hospital,” Rahul Gandhi added.

He accused Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in the liquor scam in Delhi, saying that crores of rupees were stolen from the people and that Manish Sisodia helped him in this.