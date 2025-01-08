‘Sheesh Mahal’ row: AAP, police face off as leaders stopped outside Delhi CM bungalow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj were denied entry to the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road on Wednesday after announcing plans to search for the ‘golden commode, swimming pool, and mini bar’, claimed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, along with Saurabh Bhardwaj, arrives to visit the former residence of Delhi CM at Flagstaff Road in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The two leaders staged a dharna outside the bungalow, which was Arvind Kejriwal's official residence when he served as chief minister.

The AAP had announced that Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj would lead a media tour of the residence, which the BJP claims was turned into a “Sheesh Mahal” during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.

“BJP's lies and propaganda have been exposed today... For months, BJP leaders have been shouting that there is a golden toilet, swimming pool, and mini bar in the chief minister's residence. Today, I brought you (the media) here, but they have deployed water cannons and police here. Are we terrorists?” asked Sanjay Singh.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said PWD and police officials informed them that they had received orders from higher authorities not to allow anyone to enter the chief minister's residence.

“Every day, the BJP was releasing videos and photos of the residence. Now, we have come with the media to visit the residence, but we are not being allowed to enter. Three layers of barricades have been set up to prevent our entry. If they had allowed us, the truth would have been revealed. We wanted to see where the golden toilets and swimming pool are,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, has drawn attention after the BJP pointed out expensive renovations and fittings, alleging that they represent an excessive show of luxury.

The AAP countered the allegations by offering the media a chance to tour the residence and challenged the BJP to open the Prime Minister's official residence for public scrutiny.

The AAP has labelled the Prime Minister's residence as “Raj Mahal,” claiming it cost 2,700 crores to build. They have challenged the BJP to allow a media tour of the PM's house, highlighting what they perceive as a double standard on luxury and public spending.

BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva has centered the party's assembly campaign around allegations that valuable items, including the “golden commode,” disappeared when Kejriwal vacated the property.