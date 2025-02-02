Rahul Gandhi slams UP govt over ‘brutal murder’ of Dalit woman in Ayodhya: ‘Don’t harass the…'

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Sunday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Ayodhya. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

The woman's unclothed body was found in a canal on Saturday morning by her family. They claimed that her eyes were violently removed and her body had broken bones. Authorities suspect she was gangraped.

According to the family, the woman had attended a religious event nearby on the evening of January 30 but never returned. After a frantic search, they filed a missing person report at Ayodhya police station on Friday. They allege that the police did not actively search for her.

“The inhumane and brutal murder of a Dalit daughter in Ayodhya is heartbreaking and deeply shameful,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X. “Had the administration paid attention to the family's pleas for help, which had been echoing for three days, her life might have been saved."

Gandhi alleged that under the rule of the BJP, crimes and atrocities against Dalits in the state have been escalating unchecked.

“The Uttar Pradesh government must immediately investigate this crime, ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, and take strict action against the responsible police officials,” the Leader of the Opposition wrote on X.

“And, please for once, do not harass the victim’s family as is often the case. The daughters of this country and the entire Dalit community are looking to you for justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the brutal murder and blamed the administration for neglect.

He also demanded strict action against the culprits and negligent police officers, along with ₹1 crore compensation for the victim’s family.

Faizabad SP MP Awadhesh Prasad also visited the family to offer support. A distraught Prasad also broke down into tears while speaking to reporters about the crime.

"Let me to go Delhi, to Lok Sabha. I will keep the matter in front of (PM) Modi and if we don't get justice, then I will resign," he said.