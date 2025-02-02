Dalit woman brutally murdered in Ayodhya village

A 22-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Ayodhya, with her unclothed body found in a canal in a village. Her family claimed her eyes were violently removed and her body had broken bones. The victim’s body bore deep wounds, her face and skull were severely injured, and her limbs were tightly bound with rope.

Ayodhya circle officer Ashutosh Tiwari stated that a missing report was filed on Friday. “Now that the body has been recovered, we are awaiting the autopsy report. Further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The woman, a dalit, had been missing since Thursday evening, with her family searching for her frantically. On Saturday morning, her brother-in-law found her body in a deserted canal near the village.

Authorities suspect she was gang-raped. Also, her body bore deep wounds, her face and skull were severely injured, and her limbs were tightly bound with rope. Villagers who retrieved her body noticed her leg was fractured.

The woman had left home at 10pm on Thursday to attend a religious event nearby but never returned. Her family searched for her in the village before filing a missing person report at Ayodhya police station on Friday. They alleged that the police did not actively search for her.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the brutal murder, blaming administrative negligence. He demanded strict action against the culprits and negligent police officers, along with ₹1 crore compensation for the victim’s family. Ayodhya SP MP Awadhesh Prasad visited the family to offer support.