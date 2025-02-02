‘I failed, I will resign’: Ayodhya MP breaks into tears over Dalit woman's alleged murder

Ayodhya (Faizabad) MP Awadhesh Prasad was seen weeping in front of reporters after a naked body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman was found in a desolate canal near her village in the Uttar Pradesh city. People/colleagues seated next to the Ayodhya MP consoled him and said that he will fight to get justice for the deceased.(Screengrab/X/@Awadheshprasad_)

The deceased's family has alleged that their daughter, who had been missing, was murdered, a news agency PTI report said. They also claimed that her eyes were missing and that her body had deep wounds and fractures.

'I failed to save her'

Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad, who came to know of this incident, broke down in front of reporters and expressed his grief.

In the video which surfaced online, fellow colleagues are seen consoling Prasad saying, "You will fight for her, get her justice".

Meanwhile, an emotional and outraged Prasad says, "Let me to go Delhi, to Lok Sabha. I will keep the matter in front of (PM) Modi and if we don't get justice, then I will resign."

"I will resign from the Lok Sabha as well," he said.

He weeps that he couldn't save the life of the girl. "What will history say? How did this happen to the girl child?" he asks.

Again, the people sitting next to him console him saying that Prasad has to get justice for the deceased. "This is a very serious issue, this has become the biggest matter," they are heard saying in the video.

The Ayodhya MP is seen calling out the name of God, "Where are you Lord Ram, where are you mother Sita?"

He once again reiterates that he will go to Delhi and resign from his post, to which, his colleagues respond that you have been made MP to fight for the people. So you will fight and get justice, they say and give Prasad a tissue to wipe off his tears.

What happened?

The deceased's family said that the woman had been missing since Thursday night. Following which, they launched a search operation and her brother-in-law found her body in a small canal, just about 500 metres away from their village on Saturday morning.

Her hands and legs were tied with ropes and her body had several deep cuts, the family claimed.

Villagers who draped and shifted the body noticed that one of her legs was fractured, whole her elder sister and two other women fainted at the sight of the horrific state of the corpse.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said that police registered a missing persons report after receiving a complaint on Friday. After the discovery of the body, post-mortem examination will take place to determine further action, he added.

"Once we receive the post-mortem findings, we will proceed accordingly," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the woman's family has accused cops of inaction, alleging that officers did not properly search for her despite filing a missing complaint.

A massive crowd also gathered at the spot where the body was found and demanded swift justice in this regard.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and efforts are underway to identify those responsible.

(with PTI inputs)