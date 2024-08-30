Young woman murdered by stalker for opposing advances

A stalker murdered his love interest after his advances were spurned, and discarded her body in a ruin. After nine days of her mysterious disappearance, a distorted and decomposed corpse was discovered on Thursday morning from an old, unused Dak Bungalow near the railway station in the Gosaiganj police station area. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Only the hands and feet of the corpse remained intact; the torso was completely decomposed and the head was missing.

The young woman has been identified as Savita, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar district. Her family members said that she had been missing since August 21.

Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar said that along with the body, some personal effects like a purse and a mobile phone were found from the spot. The police probed the call details and it was established that the accused, Dilip, had committed the murder.

An FIR has been lodged and Dilip has been sent to jail, the SSP said.

Savita left her house on August 21, but her family members never filed a missing person’s report with the police.

The police have sent the remains for a post-mortem examination.

