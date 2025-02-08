Swati Maliwal's ‘Draupadi’s cheer haran’ post as AAP loses its way in Delhi

With the BJP poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday took a veiled swipe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Parliament during the Winter Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

“Even Ravan’s arrogance couldn’t save him…” the Rajya Sabha MP posted on X. Follow Delhi election results LIVE updates.

She also posted a painting depicting Draupadi’s cheer-haran (disrobing) - a scene from the epic Mahabharata in which Pandavas lost a bet to their usurping cousins.

Maliwal had a fallout with the party and its top leader, Arvind Kejriwal, last year after she went to meet him at his house, but she was allegedly misbehaved by Kejriwal's personal secretary.

Since then she has been outspoken in her criticism of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. She had also accused the AAP leader of failing to deliver on his promises.

On January 30, Maliwal was detained by the police after she dumped three mini-truckloads of garbage outside the residence of former Arvind Kejriwal in protest.

She had also visited Vikaspuri, where she claimed that the streets were choked with waste, posing severe health and hygiene issues for residents.

Delhi election results

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party winning 4 seats and having a lead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP won two seats and was ahead in 21 seats.

BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters, waving party flags and dancing to the beats of 'dhol'.

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.