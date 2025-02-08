AAP leader Atishi wins Kalkaji seat by 3,500 votes against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Atishi, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, won the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly election by a margin of 3,500 votes on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi. (ANI)

She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Initially, as the Election Commission of India began counting the votes, Bidhuri was leading, but Atishi gained ground and took the lead in the final rounds of counting.

The electoral contest in Kalkaji was closely watched, with Atishi, a senior AAP leader, facing off against Bidhuri, making it one of the key races in the election.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)