‘Rule of lies ended in Delhi’: Amit Shah on BJP's assembly poll victory

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday thanked the people of Delhi after the Bharatiya Janata Party clinched victory in the assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah(ANI)

“Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises. The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. I heartily congratulate all the workers of @BJP4Delhi who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi, BJP National President Mr. @JPNadda ji and State President Mr. @Virend_Sachdeva ji,” Shah posted on X.

"Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modiji," Shah added.

“The rule of lies has ended in Delhi... This is the defeat of arrogance and anarchy. This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modiji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is determined to fulfill all its promises and make Delhi the number 1 capital of the world,” Shah added.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said,"Under PM Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people and this is something which is the need of the hour for attaining Viksit Bharat 2047," the finance minister."

According to the Election Commission of India website, the BJP won eight seats and is leading on 40. The Aam Aadmi Party won eight and was leading on 14 seats. The Congress failed to win a seat again in its third straight assembly election.

BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters, waving party flags and dancing to the beats of 'dhol'.

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.