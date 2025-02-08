Delhi election result: Here is the full list of winners by constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the clear winner in Delhi election results released on Saturday by the Election Commission, putting the party on course to return to power after 27 years with wins or leads in xx seats. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to become the largest party in the Delhi assembly for a third consecutive election, winning or leading in only xx seats. BJP supporters carrying cut outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the Delhi election results on Saturday.(AP)

Read live updates on Delhi election result here

The Congress failed to register a victory in any constituency again.

Key AAP leaders lost or where trailing against their BJP rivals in constituencies across Delhi, election results showed.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma by 3580 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat.

Chief Minister Atishi also trailed behind BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji for most of the day but finally won by around 4000 votes. In Jangpura, Manish Sisodia conceded defeat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Also read | New Delhi election result LIVE updates

BJP supporters celebrated outside the party headquarters in Delhi, anticipating the saffron party's return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

Also read | Kalkaji election result LIVE updates

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in forming the next government and said the party's central leadership would choose the chief minister.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital,” he said.

Here is the full list of winners