Delhi election result: Here is the full list of winners by constituency
The Delhi election result released on Saturday showed the BJP as the clear winner. Here is the full list of winners
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the clear winner in Delhi election results released on Saturday by the Election Commission, putting the party on course to return to power after 27 years with wins or leads in xx seats. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to become the largest party in the Delhi assembly for a third consecutive election, winning or leading in only xx seats.
Read live updates on Delhi election result here
The Congress failed to register a victory in any constituency again.
Key AAP leaders lost or where trailing against their BJP rivals in constituencies across Delhi, election results showed.
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma by 3580 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat.
Chief Minister Atishi also trailed behind BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji for most of the day but finally won by around 4000 votes. In Jangpura, Manish Sisodia conceded defeat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.
Also read | New Delhi election result LIVE updates
BJP supporters celebrated outside the party headquarters in Delhi, anticipating the saffron party's return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.
Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.
Also read | Kalkaji election result LIVE updates
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in forming the next government and said the party's central leadership would choose the chief minister.
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital,” he said.
Here is the full list of winners
|Candidate
|Party
|Seat
|Status
|Raj Karan Khatri
|BJP
|Nerela
|WON
|Sanjeev Jha
|AAP
|Burari
|LEAD
|Surya Prakash Khatri
|BJP
|Timarpur
|WON
|Raj Kumar Bhatia
|BJP
|Adarsh Nagar
|WON
|Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy
|BJP
|Badli
|LEAD
|Kulwant Rana
|BJP
|Rithala
|WON
|Ravinder Indraj Singh
|BJP
|Bawana
|LEAD
|Gajender Drall
|BJP
|Mundka
|LEAD
|Anil Jha
|AAP
|Kirari
|WON
|Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
|AAP
|Sultan Pur Majra
|WON
|Manoj Kumar Shokeen
|BJP
|Nangloi Jat
|WON
|Raj Kumar Chauhan
|BJP
|Mangol Puri
|WON
|Vijender Gupta
|BJP
|Rohini
|LEAD
|Rekha Gupta
|BJP
|Shalimar Bagh
|WON
|Karnail Singh
|BJP
|Shakur Basti
|WON
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|BJP
|Tri Nagar
|WON
|Poonam Sharma
|BJP
|Wazirpur
|WON
|Ashok Goel
|BJP
|Model Town
|WON
|Som Dutt
|AAP
|Sadar Bazar
|WON
|Punardeep Singh Sawney (Sabby)
|AAP
|Chandni Chowk
|WON
|Aaley Mohammed Iqbal
|AAP
|Matia Mahal
|WON
|Imran Hussain
|AAP
|Ballimaran
|WON
|Vishesh Ravi
|AAP
|Karol Bagh
|WON
|Pravesh Ratn
|AAP
|Patel Nagar
|WON
|Harish Khurana
|BJP
|Moti Nagar
|WON
|Kailash Gangwal
|BJP
|Madipur
|LEAD
|Manjinder Singh Sirsa
|BJP
|Rajouri Garden
|WON
|Shyam Sharma
|BJP
|Hari Nagar
|WON
|Jarnail Singh
|AAP
|Tilak Nagar
|WON
|Ashish Sood-Madan Gopal Sood
|BJP
|Janakpuri
|LEAD
|Pankaj Kumar Singh
|BJP
|Vikaspuri
|LEAD
|Pawan Sharma
|BJP
|Uttam Nagar
|LEAD
|Parduymn Singh Rajput
|BJP
|Dwarka
|LEAD
|Sandeep Sehrawat
|BJP
|Matiala
|LEAD
|Neelam Pahalwan
|BJP
|Najafgarh
|WON
|Kailash Gahlot
|BJP
|Bijwasan
|WON
|Kuldeep Solanki
|BJP
|Palam
|LEAD
|Virender Singh Kadian
|AAP
|Delhi Cantt
|WON
|Umang Bajaj
|BJP
|Rajinder Nagar
|WON
|Parvesh Sahib Singh
|BJP
|New Delhi
|WON
|Tarvinder Singh Marwah
|BJP
|Jangpura
|WON
|Neeraj Basoya
|BJP
|Kasturba Nagar
|WON
|Satish Upadhyay
|BJP
|Malviya Nagar
|WON
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|R.K. Puram
|WON
|Gajender Singh Yadav
|BJP
|Mehrauli
|WON
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|BJP
|Chhatarpur
|WON
|Prem Chauhan
|AAP
|Deoli
|WON
|Dr. Ajay Dutt
|AAP
|Ambedkar Nagar
|WON
|Chandan Kumar Choudhary
|BJP
|Sangam Vihar
|WON
|Shikha Roy
|BJP
|Greater Kailash
|WON
|Atishi
|AAP
|Kalkaji
|WON
|Sahi Ram
|AAP
|Tughlakabad
|WON
|Ram Singh Netaji
|AAP
|Badarpur
|LEAD
|Amanatullah Khan
|AAP
|Okhla
|LEAD
|Ravi Kant
|BJP
|Trilokpuri
|LEAD
|Kuldeep Kumar
|AAP
|Kondli
|WON
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|BJP
|Patparganj
|WON
|Abhay Kumar Verma
|BJP
|Laxmi Nagar
|WON
|Om Prakash Sharma
|BJP
|Vishwas Nagar
|WON
|Dr Anil Goyal
|BJP
|Krishna Nagar
|WON
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|BJP
|Gandhi Nagar
|WON
|Sanjay Goyal
|BJP
|Shahdara
|WON
|Ku. Rinku
|BJP
|Seema Puri
|LEAD
|Jitender Mahajan
|BJP
|Rohtas Nagar
|WON
|Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad
|AAP
|Seelam Pur
|WON
|Ajay Mahawar
|BJP
|Ghonda
|WON
|Gopal Rai
|AAP
|Babarpur
|WON
|Praveen Nimesh
|BJP
|Gokalpur
|LEAD
|Mohan Singh Bisht
|BJP
|Mustafabad
|WON
|Kapil Mishra
|BJP
|Karawal Nagar
|WON