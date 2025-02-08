Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi election result: Here is the full list of winners by constituency

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 04:13 PM IST

The Delhi election result released on Saturday showed the BJP as the clear winner. Here is the full list of winners 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the clear winner in Delhi election results released on Saturday by the Election Commission, putting the party on course to return to power after 27 years with wins or leads in xx seats. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to become the largest party in the Delhi assembly for a third consecutive election, winning or leading in only xx seats.

BJP supporters carrying cut outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the Delhi election results on Saturday.(AP)
BJP supporters carrying cut outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the Delhi election results on Saturday.(AP)

Read live updates on Delhi election result here

The Congress failed to register a victory in any constituency again.

Key AAP leaders lost or where trailing against their BJP rivals in constituencies across Delhi, election results showed.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma by 3580 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat.

Chief Minister Atishi also trailed behind BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji for most of the day but finally won by around 4000 votes. In Jangpura, Manish Sisodia conceded defeat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Also read | New Delhi election result LIVE updates

BJP supporters celebrated outside the party headquarters in Delhi, anticipating the saffron party's return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

Also read | Kalkaji election result LIVE updates

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in forming the next government and said the party's central leadership would choose the chief minister.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital,” he said.

Here is the full list of winners

CandidatePartySeatStatus
Raj Karan KhatriBJPNerelaWON
Sanjeev JhaAAPBurariLEAD
Surya Prakash KhatriBJPTimarpurWON
Raj Kumar BhatiaBJPAdarsh NagarWON
Aahir Deepak ChaudharyyBJPBadliLEAD
Kulwant RanaBJPRithalaWON
Ravinder Indraj SinghBJPBawanaLEAD
Gajender DrallBJPMundkaLEAD
Anil JhaAAPKirariWON
Mukesh Kumar AhlawatAAPSultan Pur MajraWON
Manoj Kumar ShokeenBJPNangloi JatWON
Raj Kumar ChauhanBJPMangol PuriWON
Vijender GuptaBJPRohiniLEAD
Rekha GuptaBJPShalimar BaghWON
Karnail SinghBJPShakur BastiWON
Tilak Ram GuptaBJPTri NagarWON
Poonam SharmaBJPWazirpurWON
Ashok GoelBJPModel TownWON
Som DuttAAPSadar BazarWON
Punardeep Singh Sawney (Sabby)AAPChandni ChowkWON
Aaley Mohammed IqbalAAPMatia MahalWON
Imran HussainAAPBallimaranWON
Vishesh RaviAAPKarol BaghWON
Pravesh RatnAAPPatel NagarWON
Harish KhuranaBJPMoti NagarWON
Kailash GangwalBJPMadipurLEAD
Manjinder Singh SirsaBJPRajouri GardenWON
Shyam SharmaBJPHari NagarWON
Jarnail SinghAAPTilak NagarWON
Ashish Sood-Madan Gopal SoodBJPJanakpuriLEAD
Pankaj Kumar SinghBJPVikaspuriLEAD
Pawan SharmaBJPUttam NagarLEAD
Parduymn Singh RajputBJPDwarkaLEAD
Sandeep SehrawatBJPMatialaLEAD
Neelam PahalwanBJPNajafgarhWON
Kailash GahlotBJPBijwasanWON
Kuldeep SolankiBJPPalamLEAD
Virender Singh KadianAAPDelhi CanttWON
Umang BajajBJPRajinder NagarWON
Parvesh Sahib SinghBJPNew DelhiWON
Tarvinder Singh MarwahBJPJangpuraWON
Neeraj BasoyaBJPKasturba NagarWON
Satish UpadhyayBJPMalviya NagarWON
Anil Kumar SharmaBJPR.K. PuramWON
Gajender Singh YadavBJPMehrauliWON
Kartar Singh TanwarBJPChhatarpurWON
Prem ChauhanAAPDeoliWON
Dr. Ajay DuttAAPAmbedkar NagarWON
Chandan Kumar ChoudharyBJPSangam ViharWON
Shikha RoyBJPGreater KailashWON
AtishiAAPKalkajiWON
Sahi RamAAPTughlakabadWON
Ram Singh NetajiAAPBadarpurLEAD
Amanatullah KhanAAPOkhlaLEAD
Ravi KantBJPTrilokpuriLEAD
Kuldeep KumarAAPKondliWON
Ravinder Singh NegiBJPPatparganjWON
Abhay Kumar VermaBJPLaxmi NagarWON
Om Prakash SharmaBJPVishwas NagarWON
Dr Anil GoyalBJPKrishna NagarWON
Arvinder Singh LovelyBJPGandhi NagarWON
Sanjay GoyalBJPShahdaraWON
Ku. RinkuBJPSeema PuriLEAD
Jitender MahajanBJPRohtas NagarWON
Chaudhary Zubair AhmadAAPSeelam PurWON
Ajay MahawarBJPGhondaWON
Gopal RaiAAPBabarpurWON
Praveen NimeshBJPGokalpurLEAD
Mohan Singh BishtBJPMustafabadWON
Kapil MishraBJPKarawal NagarWON
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On