BJP wins Delhi election: How accurate were exit polls? Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India gets it right

Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India is among the pollsters which had rightly predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Delhi assembly election 2025 results of which were announced on Saturday, February 8. Supporters of the BJP celebrate as BJP leads in vote counting for the Delhi legislative assembly election outside the party's state headquarters in New Delhi on February 8, 2025. (AFP)

According to the Election Commission trends, by 5.50pm, of the 70 assembly seats, the BJP had won 44 and was leading on another 4, while the Aam Aadmi Party's won 21, and was leading on one. The Congress could not get any seats. Follow Delhi election results live updates

Among the key exit polls, the closest were Axis My India, which projected the BJP winning 45-55 seats, and the AAP bagging 15-25, while Today's Chanakya had predicted 45-57 seats for the saffron party, and 13-25 for the Arvind Kejriwal's party.

People's Insight exit poll had given the BJP and allies 40 to 44 seats, 25 to 29 to the AAP.

Also Read | Delhi exit polls: Lotus set to bloom again in capital as pollsters predict big BJP win. What about Kejriwal's AAP?

P-Marq exit poll predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and allies, and 21-31 seats for the AAP; JVC exit poll said the BJP and allies would get 39-45, and the AAP would win 22-31 seats; and Chanakya Strategies exit poll said the BJP and allies were likely to get 39-44 seats, and the AAP was likely to get 25-28 seats.

Some pollsters predicted a bigger share for the BJP. CNX predicted a landslide for the BJP with 49-61 seats, and 10-19 seats for the ruling party. The People's Pulse exit poll showed the NDA was likely to get 51 to 60 seats, while the AAP was said to get 10-19 seats.

Also Read | Delhi exit polls: Today's Chanakya projects huge BJP win, AAP ouster

Two surveys predicted AAP's victory – Wee Preside, which gave it 46-52 and 18-23 for BJP and Mind Brink Media, which predicted 44-49 seats for AAP, 21-25 for BJP, and 0-1 for the Congress.

Matrize exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA would get 35-40 seats, while the AAP might bag 32 to 37 seats. DV Research predicted 26-34 seats for the AAP, and 36-44 for the BJP and allies, giving zero seats to the Congress.

Most surveys predicted 0-1 seats for the Congress, while some, like the Chanakya Strategies exit poll, predicted it may get 2-3 seats.

AAP rejected exit polls

AAP leaders, however, had rejected the exit poll results, accusing the BJP of trying to create an illusion in their favour based on the predictions, but trying to poach AAP's candidates with chances of victory.

The BJP has demanded that AAP retract its charges and tender an apology or face legal action.

Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal also wrote to the Lt Governor VK Saxena requesting for an ACB probe into AAP's charges. Soon after the LG's order, an ACB team visited Kejriwal in connection with the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal held a meeting with all party candidates and asserted that the AAP will form its government, while alleging that the opposition is using exit polls to create “psychological pressure” and attempting to execute "Operation Lotus".