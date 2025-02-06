Delhi exit poll: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicts a BJP comeback

Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, with the party projected to win 45-55 of the 70 seats in the assembly election 2025, according the survey of the Pradeep Gupta-led consumer data intelligence company. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to return for a third consecutive time while BJP is also hoping to return.(X/Atishi and PTI)

Axis My India exit poll has projected incumbent Aam Aadmi Party's ouster (AAP), with the party predicted to bag 15-25 seats. The Congress, meanwhile, is projected to win one seat at max.

Axis My India's exit poll survey suggests AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is the first choice of the people of Delhi for chief minister's post, followed by BJP's Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari.

According to Axis My India exit poll, of the 10 seats of New Delhi district, the BJP can bag seven, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win three. AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister is contesting from the New Delhi seat of the district.

In North East Delhi district, BJP is projected to win six of the 10 seats, while the AAP is predicted to bag four, the Axis My India exit poll says. In South East Delhi district, BJP and AAP are projected to bag five seats each, as per Axis My India exit poll.

Most of the other exit poll results, released on Wednesday, have also projected a comfortable win in the Delhi assembly election for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a setback for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is eyeing a hattrick in Delhi.

While two pollsters, WeePreside and Mind Brink, have projected a win for the AAP, all exit polls have predicted a humiliating defeat for the Congress, with under three seats in its kitty.

Delhi election exit poll results

Peoples Pulse predicted a massive win for the BJP. The exit poll said the BJP will win 51-60 seats; whereas the AAP will win 10-19 seats. It predicted that the Congress will not win even a single seat.

The Chanakya Strategies exit poll predicted the BJP will win 39-44 seats. AAP will likely win 25-28 seats. Chanakya Strategies predicted the most seats for the Congress – just three.

Matrize is the only exit poll that have predicted a neck and neck fight. It said the BJP will win 35-40 seats; AAP is expected to win 32-37 seats. It predicted 0-1 seats for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll predicted 39-45 seats for the BJP and 22-31 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party. It gave the Congress 0-2 seats.

The P-Marq predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and 21-31 seats for the AAP. It gave the Congress 0-1 seat. People's Insight also gave 40-44 seats to the BJP and 25-29 seats to the AAP. It claimed Congress will win 0-1 seat.

Poll Diary gave 42-50 seats to the BJP and 18-25 seats to the AAP. The Congress will win 0-2 seats, it predicted.

Delhi recorded 60.10 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls on Wednesday amid charges of malpractices including money distribution and fake voting by both AAP and BJP who are engaged in an intense battle to decide who rules the city.

The turnout almost touches what it was in the 2020 assembly polls (62.59 per cent) when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 62 seat of the 70 seats, while the BJP got eight and the Congress zero.

Counting of votes for Delhi assembly election will take place on Saturday, February 8.