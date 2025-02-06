BJP's comeback or AAP's hat-trick? When and where to watch Delhi election results 2025

Delhi Election Results 2025: As the singular phase of voting for the Delhi assembly election concluded successfully on Wednesday with a voter turnout of over 60 per cent, anticipation now builds around the forthcoming results. Delhi Election Results 2025: The major constituencies include New Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal contests against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.(@ArvindKejriwal)

The counting for votes for the Delhi assembly poll will be held on Saturday, February 8. So far, most exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a comfortable majority to form a government in Delhi after 27 years.

Voting was held across 13,766 polling stations in the national capital, with AAP, Congress, and BJP engaged in a fierce triangular contest.

Around 1.56 crore citizens were eligible to vote in the city, including 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 individuals from the third gender.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Where to Watch

The official counting results can be tracked through the Election Commission of India's website eci.gov.in and their dedicated results portal at results.eci.gov.in on February 8.

The fate of 699 contestants will be decided on Sunday. The major constituencies include New Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal contests against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

Other prominent contests include Delhi CM Atishi in Kalkaji against Congress's Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP, AAP allege bogus voting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held protests in the Seelampur Assembly constituency in Delhi on Wednesday, alleging incidents of bogus voting as voters lined up to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha alleged that the security personnel deployed outside the polling stations did not allow their relievers to go inside the polling booth.