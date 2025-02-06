‘If companies that give massages, run spas…’: AAP's Sanjay Singh on Delhi exit polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday rejected exit poll predictions that projected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Delhi assembly election. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a press conference in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

“If companies that give massages and run spas, conduct exit polls then you know what will be the condition of exit polls. I would only request everyone to wait till February 8,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

“AAP is going to form the government in Delhi with a massive majority. The people agree with issues raised by us,” Singh added.

Exit polls predict BJP win

Several exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP in Delhi, while the Congress was projected to suffer yet another rout.

Matrize exit poll predicted a close fight in the capital. According to the projections, the BJP will get 35-40 seats, while the AAP is projected to get 32 to 37 seats. The survey has given Congress zero to one seat.

The People's Pulse exit poll has said the NDA is likely to get 51 to 60 seats, while the AAP may get 10 to 19 seats. The Congress, it has claimed, will not be able to open its account.

According to the People's Insight exit poll, the NDA is likely to get 40 to 44 seats, the AAP 25 to 29 seats and the Congress zero to one seat.

The P-Marq exit poll has predicted 39 to 49 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, 21 to 31 seats for the AAP and zero to one seat for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll has said the BJP and its allies would get 39 to 45 seats, the AAP 22 to 31 seats and the Congress zero to two seats.