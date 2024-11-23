Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India gets exit polls ‘spot on’ for Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections

Pradeep Gupta-led exit poll agency Axis My India had reasons to smile on Saturday as it correctly predicted the outcome of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.



Axis My India had predicted a Mahayuti sweep in Maharashtra, with the BJP-led alliance winning 172-200 seats in the 288-member assembly. According to ECI data at 10:26 pm, the Mahayuti is set to clinch 235 seats. Chairman & MD, Axis My India Pradeep Gupta(PTI)

In Jharkhand, Gupta had predicted a massive win for the JMM-Congress alliance in the state. The results mirrored the exit poll projections as the INDIA bloc won 56 out of 81 seats, setting stage for Hemant Soren to return to power.

Axis My India got Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Haryana and J&K projections wrong

Axis My India had predicted that the Narendra Modi-led NDA would win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The projection showed that BJP would win 322-340 seats alone, improving upon its 2019 tally of 303.



But the exit polls went wrong as the BJP was restricted to 240 seats in the general elections.



In Jammu and Kashmir, Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in the Union territory. The Congress-National Conference combine was predicted to win between 35 and 45 seats, BJP 24-24, the PDP 4-6 and others 8-27 seats.



But the projections went off mark as NC won 42 seats and alliance partner bagged six seats. The BJP became the largest opposition party with 29 seats. Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) won three seats.



The Axis My India exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Congress, projecting 53-65 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. However, the BJP defied exit poll projections to clinch a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats.