Delhi exit polls: Today's Chanakya projects huge BJP win, AAP ouster

Exit poll for the Delhi assembly elections released by Today's Chanakya on Thursday has predicted an emphatic victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The exit poll projects that the BJP would win 45-57 seats with a vote share of 49%, while the Aam Aadmi Party may get 13-25 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. A party needs to win 36 ore more seats to form the government in Delhi. Delhi assembly election results will be announced on February 8(HT File)

Today's Chanakya's exit poll prediction

BJP: 51 ± 6 seats

AAP: 19 ± 6 seats

Others: 0 ± 3 seats

What other exit polls predict

Today's Chanakya's projections are in line with most other exit polls which predict that the BJP is poised to form the next government in Delhi. As per the projections, Congress will continue its dismal run.

Exit poll predictions varied on the margin of BJP's victory. Some polls predicted the BJP could win over 45 seats, while two polls projected that the AAP will give a tough fight. Two exit polls even forecast an Aam Aadmi Party victory. Most of the exit polls were released after voting concluded on Wednesday, but Axis My India, Today's Chanakya and CNX released their predictions on Thursday.

Axis My India exit poll has projected 45-55 seats for the BJP. The Pradeep Gupta-led consumer data intelligence company has also predicted that incumbent AAP will bag 15-25 seats. The Congress, meanwhile, is projected to win one seat at max.

The survey suggests AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is the first choice of the people of Delhi for chief minister's post, followed by BJP's Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari.

CNX has predicted a landslide for the BJP with 49-61 seats and 49.05% vote share, while it said the AAP could get 10-19 seats with 41.52% vote share. The Congress could open its account in the assembly after a gap of 10 years with 0-1 seats and a vote share of 5.37%.

The results of the February 5 elections will be announced on Saturday.