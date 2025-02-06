In PM Modi's Rajya Sabha speech, an advise for Congress on winning polls: 'Janta aapko bhi...'

In a pointed message to the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised them to focus on building their strength rather than attempting to weaken others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament.(Sansad TV)

"Bina maange advise de raha hoon, Congress apni lakeer badi karne ki soche naa ke dusro ki lakeer choti karne ki. Agar aisa karenge toh shayad janata aapko bhi mauka degi 10 metre chalke yaha aane ka," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Speaking during the Budget session in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi remarked that if Congress shifts its focus to self-improvement and strengthens its political base, it would naturally increase its chances of returning to power.

PM Modi was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Addressing the upper house of the parliament, PM Modi also called out the opposition for creating an atmosphere of caste-based divide in India.

“Today, efforts are being made to spread caste-based division in society. For many years, OBC MPs from various parties have been requesting constitutional status for the OBC Panel. However, their demand was dismissed, as it might not have aligned with their (Congress) political interests. But we granted constitutional status to this panel," Modi said.

"As far as Congress is concerned, expecting them to embrace ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is a mistake. This concept is beyond their understanding and does not align with their agenda because it is a huge party and has been dedicated to a dynasty so sabka sath sabka vikas is not possible to them,” PM Modi added.

'Congress dislikes Baba Saheb': PM Modi's sharp attack

Modi accused the Congress of mistreating BR Ambedkar, saying that the party's dislike for the social reformer is "backed by documents".

“We should not only be looking into history because I am saying so... how Congress had treated BR Ambedkar... how much did they dislike him and whatever Babasaheb said used to antagonise Congress,” PM Modi said.