'Congress's dislike for Ambedkar backed by documents': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Delivering an address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of mistreating BR Ambedkar, saying that party's dislike for the social reformer is "backed by documents". Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sansad TV)

PM Modi said whatever Babasaheb said “used to antagonise Congress”. Follow Parliament live updates

“We should not only be looking into history because I am saying so... how Congress had treated BR Ambedkar... how much did they dislike him and whatever Babasaheb said used to antoganise Congress,” PM Modi said.

“Everything is backed by documents... it can be authenticated...Congress left no stone to ensure that Babasaheb gets defeated in elections... because they could not tolerate him... did not consider him fit for Bharat Ratna,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

'Sabka sath not possible for Congress': PM

PM Modi said ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ is beyond Congress party's comprehension.

“Here we talk about development for everybody... a lot of things have been said about it already... I fail to comprehend what is the difficulty there... everybody has to be on board... that is why the country has given the opportunity to us to be seated here,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“As far as congress is concerned... from them to expect sabka sath sabka vikas [development of all] is a big mistake... it is beyond their thoughts and it is not going to suit their roadmap also... because it is a huge party and has been dedicated to a dynasty so sabka sath sabka vikas is not possible to them...,” PM Modi added.

“Congress prepared such a model of politics wherein fake things, dynasty, appeasement.. all these things were mixed together.... no question of sabka sath when all these things are mixed together... in the model of Congress, you will find family first and that is the reason, their policy, their methods, their speech and their actions are all centred around that one thing they have been handling...,” PM Modi said.